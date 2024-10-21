Hall of Fame NFL Quarterback Congratulates Brady Cook On Auburn Win
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about what it takes to win in the SEC.
The legendary NFL quarterback ended his college career as the NCAA's leader in career wins, going 39-6 as a starter with Tennessee from 1994-'97.
The penultimate game of his illustrious career with Tennessee was a win over Auburn in the 1997 SEC Championship game. Tennessee trailed 20-7 early in the second quarter to Auburn but Manning led Tennessee on a comeback, sealing the deal with a 73-yard touchdown pass to make the final score 30-29.
It wasn't quite as significant, but Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook also completed a remarkable comeback over Auburn in Week 8. Cook exited the game after suffering an ankle injury on the first drive of the game. He returned in the third quarter as Missouri trailed 17-3 to lead his team on a 18-point scoring run to win 21-17.
Manning made sure to congratulate Cook's gritty performance Saturday night.
"Peyton texted me last night," Cook said in an interview on KSDK's "Sports Plus" show, "and said 'What a gutsy performance performance, great job, keep it rollin.'"
For Cook, the recognition from one of the game's greatest was a meaningful moment.
"Just a little text like that definently means a lot."
Cook completed 11-of-22 of his passes for 194 yards in the win. Even on a bum ankle, he also rushed for gains of nine and 14 in the final five minutes.
While in the hospital at halftime to be evaluated, he realized his time as a Missouri Tiger was limited and he wasn't going to spend one of his final halves away from his team.
"No. 1 characteristic of a quarterback is toughness and he has it written all over him," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Cook.
No matter the early-season struggles Cook has experienced, Manning, like Drinkwitz, knows his perseverance should not be questioned.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Eli Drinkwitz's Message for Fans who Doubted Brady Cook
Instant Analysis: Mizzou Forges Comeback Over Auburn
Instant Thoughts from No. 19 Missouri's Hard-Earned Victory Over Auburn