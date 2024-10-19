Instant Analysis: Mizzou Forges Comeback Over Auburn
Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their first thoughts from Mizzou's 21-17 win over Auburn in Week 8.
The No. 19 Missouri Tigers faced an uphill battle against Auburn, but trekked back to win 21-17. The win earned Missouri bowl eligibility for the fourth-straight season and moved it to 6-1 on the season.
It took a hospital trip for quarterback Brady Cook, an 80-yard drive to start the fourth quarter and a 95-yard one to secure the win, but Missouri found a way. It marks Missouri's first SEC win since Sept. 21, winning 30-27 over Vanderbilt.
Mizzou scored on its first drive, with kicker Blake Craig nailing a 51-yard kick two plays after Cook exited the game with an ankle injury. Missouri did not score again until the 7:44 mark in the third quarter, with Craig making another kick from 38. He had missed two attempts between his first and second make.
With Cook returning late in the third quarter, he pulled out some late-game magic to help Missouri pull off the win. A four-yard touchdown from redshirt freshman running back Jamal Roberts sealed the deal for Missouri.
Missouri will look to build off this win before facing Alabama on the road in Week 9. Following the tough road matchup, Missouri will take its second bye week of the season.
