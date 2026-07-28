How Darris Smith Can Take a Leap as Mizzou's Top Edge Rusher: The Read Option

Welcome to "The Read Option," a series featuring Missouri On SI's beat reporters providing analysis or intel on the Tigers.

Missouri's most explosive defensive unit last season was the edge rusher room. Zion Young and Damon Wilson II compiled 15.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss to lead one of the most dangerous attacks in the SEC.

With Young getting drafted in the second round and Wilson transferring to Miami, the Tigers will look to redshirt senior Darris Smith to lead the group. In the words of head coach Eli Drinkwitz at SEC Media Days, "It's his turn now."

Although Smith was not a starter last season, he still played in every game and received at least 15 snaps in each contest. In 347 snaps and 13 games played, Smith racked up 16 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hurries.

The 6-foot-5 edge recorded a 64.1 PFF grade last season and specialized against the run. In 228 rushing snaps Smith recorded a grade of 68, but is much more than just a talent against the run.

"He's got a tremendous explosion. He plays the game physical and violent," Drinkwitz said at SEC Media Days. "He's got ability to stop the run, rush the passer and we can't wait to see his skill set come to fruition."

Smith spent nearly two-thirds of his time on the field against the run last season, but as the top option this year, he will be given more chances to prove his capabilities against the pass. After bulking up from 240 pounds to 265 pounds this offseason, Drinkwitz said, he will be able to break through the line on passing plays easier and have his sheer size aid in sacks.

Last season, Smith got a large amount of reps, but when he wasn't on the field, he was able to learn from two top edge rushers. Young ranked 14th in the position on PFF against the run, while both Young and Wilson were in the top-100 of edge rushers against the pass.

After seeing what Smith did last year and who he learned from, it shouldn't be surprising if he drastically improves this season. And after Missouri transformed Young and Wilson last season, it is even more plausible.

Young came into the year off a 2024 season with 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, then nearly tripled both categories in 2025. Wilson had started just two games and compiled 6 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in two seasons before recording nine sacks last year.

Smith didn't have as many starts as Young before his breakout year, but he had higher stats. Compared to Wilson, his starts and comparable and his stats are greater in half the time. Pair all of that with Smith's raw explosion, knowledge from the two and his abnormal weight increase, he is primed for a stellar season.

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