How Fourth-Down Success Sealed Victory for Mizzou Over Kansas
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri football faced rival Kansas on Saturday, and the highly-anticipated matchup did not disappoint. The Tigers overcame a 15-point deficit and prevailed 42-31.
Like it did so many times last season, Missouri came back from a slow start and sizable deficit to grab the win. A huge factor for Missouri was the gutsy decisions by head coach Eli Drinkwitz. He took some risks, particularly with fourth-down attempts, but they paid off big.
Missouri found itself in a 21-6 hole at the end of the first quarter. The fan engagement began to fizzle, the energy lowered, and it seemed as if the Tigers might be in trouble.
Undeterred, the team began to climb the 15-point mountain ahead. With 10:10 left in the second quarter, Missouri faced a fourth-and-2. The team was at the Kansas 3-yard line, so it would have been a short field goal even for a shorthanded Missouri special teams unit.
Missouri starting kicker Blake Craig was injured in the team’s opener against Central Arkansas, an ACL injury that will sideline him for the entire season. His backup, Robert Meyer, is a freshman who had never attempted a field goal as a Tiger before the Jayhawks came to town.
That may have influenced the decision to continuously attempt fourth downs, or maybe it was never a question for an occasion like this. Whatever the reasoning, Drinkwitz elected to keep the offense on the field instead of kicking the short field goal.
Quarterback Beau Pribula chucked a quick pass at Kevin Coleman Jr., who hauled it in for the touchdown, cutting the Tigers’ deficit to 21-13.
"There were a couple of fourth-down situations that we knew we had to be prepared for because of the field-goal situation," Drinkwitz said. "I didn't want to put Robbie (Meyer) out there and test his confidence early."
Later in the second quarter, with 4:21 on the clock, Missouri encountered another fourth down. This time, it was a more intimidating 10 yards that the team needed to grab.
In a wild play, Pribula sailed a pass to freshman Donovan Olugbode, who reached up and snagged it with one hand. The grab led to a 25-yard field goal later in the drive, and suddenly the Tigers trailed by a slim 21-18 margin.
"It was a huge momentum swing," Drinkwitz said of Olugbode's catch "We were in the red area, we needed it. He made a one-handed catch."
Missouri got the ball with 28 seconds left in the half. Rather than have his team take a knee, Drinkwitz wanted to put points on the board. While a “two-minute drill” situation could have resulted in a disastrous mistake, it was executed almost perfectly.
Ahmad Hardy first rushed for a gain of 39, then Kevin Coleman Jr. took a pass for 50 yards. With just 3 seconds in the half, Missouri nailed a short 20-yard field goal to tie the game at 21 apiece.
"That drive was definitely important," Coleman said. "We needed momentum."
The most crucial drive came in the fourth quarter with the Tigers trailing 31-28. During that drive, the Tigers converted a fourth-and-7, with a completion to Kevin Coleman Jr. keeping the drive alive.
"One thing (that) coach Peeler says is you (have) to make SEC catches," Coleman said. "We're all here for a reason. We've got to make big-time plays."
Just four plays later, Missouri went for a fourth-and-1. The attempt was not only successful, but it resulted in a Brett Norfleet touchdown, giving Missouri a 35-31 lead.
"I think in those critical moments, it's taking a deep breath," Norfleet said. "It's trusting what we've gone through throughout fall camp. ... I just so happened to be wide open, and I ran to the end zone. So that was pretty awesome."
Things didn’t always go Missouri’s way, as a fourth-and-4 attempt failed in the third quarter. During Missouri’s first offensive drive of the second half, the Tigers failed to convert after an incompletion from Pribula.
The failed fourth-down try did nothing to stop Missouri’s momentum, as the team scored a touchdown on its next drive. The touchdown allowed the Tigers to take a 28-24 lead, the first lead since it was 6-0.
Missouri ended the day 4-for-5 on fourth down attempts. Kansas converted its lone attempt, raising the question of whether the Jayhawks should have played with more guts.
When tied 21-21, the Jayhawks saw a fourth-and-3. They kicked a field goal, and while it was good, a touchdown could have boosted the Jayhawks' spirits.
Missouri's continuous success on fourth down not only gave the team points, but it fired up an already electric crowd and provided the necessary momentum. The aggressive playstyle of the Tigers exemplified the cliché of “no risk, no reward,” and the Tigers were indeed rewarded.
"The coolest thing was, it wasn't our players folding in the moment," Drinkwitz said. "It was our players making big plays in the moment that also elevated us."