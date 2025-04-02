How Loss of Drew Pyne Affects Mizzou's Quarterback Room - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri Tigers football reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down how quarterback Drew Pyne's decision to enter the transfer portal changes the team's quarterback room.
Quarterback Drew Pyne is the first Missouri Tiger to enter the transfer portal this spring, leaving the Tigers' quarterback room without much experience.
Pyne earned the starting nod for Missouri this year in a game against Oklahoma, filling in for an injured Brady Cook. Pyne also filled in for Cook in games against Auburn and Alabama.
There was no clear path for Pyne to be the starter for Missouri this year, which is likely the reason he transferred out of the program. However, he was by far the most experienced out of anybody at that position. He was formerly a starter for Arizona State, and is entering the sixth season of his collegiate career.
This leaves Penn State transfer Beau Pribula as the most experienced signal caller on Missouri's roster, and Sam Horn the longest tenured. Even if Pyne wasn't expected to earn playing time, he was set to serve as an experienced leader in that group,
The spring window of the transfer portal officially opens on April 16 and closes on April 25. In the winter window of the portal, Missouri added 14 players.