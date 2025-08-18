How Luther Burden III Did in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason: The Buzz
Luther Burden III had the second-most receiving yards on the team for the Chicago Bears Sunday night in a Week 2 preseason game, but his best impact didn't make it on the stat sheet.
Though Burden caught three passes for 49 yards against the Buffalo Bills, what was more noticeable was what he did as a run blocker.
On two touchdowns for the Bears in the second quarter, Burden went in motion to set a block and clear the path for the running back.
Being a willing and able run blocker has been a critical point for receivers in Chicago head coach Ben Johnson's offensive philosophy, dating back to his time as the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator. It's also an emphasis in Missouri's wide-zone run scheme, giving Burden three years as a Tiger to focus in on the skill.
Burden embracing his role as a run blocker should lead to more opportunities in the offense. In the looks he received in the pass game, Burden looked like his usual self, finding separation, making tough catches and making defenders miss in space.
To round out his first NFL preseason, Burden will return to Missouri, with the Bears traveling to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Friday at 7:20 p.m.
Upcoming Mizzou Events
Soccer vs. Youngstown State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
SEC News:
Jam Miller Sustains Upper-Body Injury, Expected to Miss Multiple Games
Vanderbilt Football Opens as Huge Favorites Week 1
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri and current Green Bay Packers linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has received praise from many Packers reporters and analysts for the growth he's made from his rookie season as he enters Year 2.
- Missouri senior diver Collier Dyer, representing the United States with Arizona's Luke Hernandez, finished in third place in the men's 3-meter synchronized diving final at the
Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's Season Opener:
10 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
[During ceremony to retire his jersey] “Honey, I'm sorry. But this is the greatest thing to ever happen to me."- John Brown
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube