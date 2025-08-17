Jam Miller Sustains Upper-Body Injury, Expected to Miss Multiple Games
Senior Alabama running back Jam Miller suffered an upper-body injury during the Crimson Tide's second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon, multiple sources told BamaCentral. The expectation is that Miller will be out multiple games.
With Miller out, redshirt sophomore Richard Young and sophomore Daniel Hill are the next two backs in line to step up when Alabama opens its season at Florida State on Aug. 30. Alabama added Louisiana transfer Dre Washington and true freshman AK Dear this offseason. The Crimson Tide also returns redshirt freshman Kevin Riley at the position.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer publicly revealed that offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts has a concussion in a press conference following the scrimmage, adding that defensive lineman James Smith is working his way back, but did not mention any issues with Miller.
"I thought it was one of the better showings I've seen Jam have in a scrimmage," DeBoer said on August 9 after the team's first scrimmage of camp. "I think Jam certainly had the best day, and that's been consistent."
Miller, the team's starting running back, recorded 668 yards to go with seven scores on the ground last season. His performance this fall has elicited praise from both DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.
"Jam Miller. He's the man. Love that guy. Jam's been doing everything. The thing about a guy like Jam, you love older guys that don't feel like their skill set's complete," Grubb said on August 5. "I think Jam really wholeheartedly takes on, there's things that [he] can get better at. He works at them extremely hard. He's very diligent about his process. He's a good leader in the room."
Miller also has the ability to factor into the passing game, and shares a close relationship with starting quarterback Ty Simpson. The two were members of the same recruiting class and made their collegiate debuts back in 2022. Miller made 16 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
"You can't just be a back that just wanna run the ball each and every play. You've gotta be able to block out of the backfield and also make catches," Miller said on August 12, the day after Simpson was named the team's starting signal caller for the 2025 campaign.
Over his three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Miller has 1,092 total rushing yards with 10 rushing touchdowns and another 227 total receiving yards.