How Mizzou Fares in 2025-26 Against Last Season's Losses: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down how Missouri stacks up against the teams they lost to in the 2024-25 season.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers have three intriguing matchups on their schedule next season, all of which are teams they lost against last season. They also happen to be the three teams Missouri lost to last season, all of which were equally brutal.
Their defeats to Alabama and Texas A&M last year finished as blowouts, losing 41-10 to the Aggies and 34-0 to Alabama. Having the chance to rewrite those wrongs at home will be a nice opportunity, despite both of those teams having great rosters once again.
Missouri's rematch against South Carolina should be quite interesting, given that it went down to the final seconds. Stopping quarterback LaNorris Sellers won't be an easy task by any means and it should be expected that he's a better player than he was last year.
All three of these games could be pivotal if the Tigers can secure wins. They should also provide the most excitement when they roll around, given the magnitude of the teams they are playing.
Mizzou football schedule
Aug. 28: vs. Central Arkansas
Sept. 6: vs. Kansas
Sept. 13: vs. Louisiana
Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Sept. 27: vs. UMass
Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Oct. 18: at Auburn
Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Nov. 29: at Arkansas