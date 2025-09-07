How Mizzou's Future 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 2 of CFB
It's no secret anymore that the Missouri Tigers took down arguably their biggest rival in Week 2. That was one of many intriguing games in the second week of action, but it did go how it was supposed to.
Unlike Week 1, there weren't many ridiculous upsets, outside of one. Multiple of the nation's best teams came back down to earth to play teams of lower caliber, similar to what the Tigers will see in Week 3.
Here's a look at how the rest of Missouri's future opponents did in Week 2 of the college football season, along with some other teams ranked around the Tigers in national rankings.
1. Louisiana | 34-10 W vs. McNeese
Louisiana followed up an opening-week loss with a bounce-back win over an FCS opponent. The Ragin' Cajuns now sit at 1-1 on the season.
They did go in a different direction at the quarterback spot after former 5-star Walker Howard suffered an oblique injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season. Freshman Daniel Beale stepped in and helped them win the game, going for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Running backs Bill Davis and Zylan Perry were the stars of the offense, however. Davis went for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Perry totaled 94 yards.
2. No. 11 South Carolina | 38-10 W vs. South Carolina State
The Gamecocks didn't flinch once against their Week 2 FCS opponent, but their offense didn't exactly have the best performance. Star quarterback LaNorris Sellers finished with 128 passing yards and a touchdown on 11-for-19 passing, adding 23 rushing yards.
Neither Rahsul Faison nor Oscar Adaway shone either. The leading rusher for the Gamecocks was Jawarn Howell, a former transfer from South Carolina State. He led the team in rushing yards with 30.
The star scorer was defensive back Vicari Swain. He's also South Carolina's punt returner, an area he recorded 107 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. He was their most impactful playmaker and biggest scorer all game long, especially when the offense wasn't exactly clicking.
3. UMass | 27-26 L to Bryant
The Minutemen were the only team on Missouri's schedule moving ahead to lose in Week 2. Simply put, this was a very bad loss that may be hard to recover from. They're now 0-2 with two Power 4 teams approaching, including the Tigers.
Three different quarterbacks played against the Bulldogs and Yale transfer Grant Jordan may have reigned victorious. He finished with 205 yards and an interception on 13-for-22 completion. He was the best out of himself, AJ Hairston and Brandon Rose.
UMass' defense also allowed 399 yards of offense, 318 of which came in the air. The Minutemen have a lot to correct if they want to stand any chance against the Tigers in a few weeks.
4. No. 19 Alabama | 73-0 W vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama looked much, much better this week compared to their Week 1 loss to Florida State. Ty Simpson literally had a perfect game, going 17-for-17 and adding 226 yards and three touchdowns. He looked much calmer and more confident this time around.
A plethora of offensive and defensive players got in on the fun in this game and it certainly was a confidence-building performance after a shocking loss against the Seminoles. The Crimson Tide now looks to be back on a good path based on their most recent offensive performance.
5. No. 24 Auburn | 42-3 W vs. Ball State
Both Missouri and Auburn jumped into the top 25 this week after going without a loss and adding a Power 4 win through two games. Oklahoma quarterback transfer Jackson Arnold, a familiar Missouri foe, looks settled in and confident so far with Auburn.
Arnold threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns against Ball State, showing good connections with Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr. Running back Jeremiah Cobb also had an excellent game, finishing with 121 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers also recorded six sacks in this matchup. Two of those came from sophomore linebacker Xavier Atkins and two others came from senior defensive end Keyron Crawford. The other two came from linebacker Demarcus Riddick and defensive end Jared Smith.
Mizzou's Final 5 Opponents:
6. Vanderbilt | 44-20 W vs. Virginia Tech
7. No. 16 Texas A&M | 44-20 W vs. Utah State
8. Mississippi State | 24-20 W vs. Arizona State
9. No. 13 Oklahoma | 24-13 W vs. No. 23 Michigan
10. Arkansas | 56-14 W vs. Arkansas State
Around the Country
There wasn't much shock around the country outside of the rise of the South Florida Bulls. They took down the then-ranked Florida Gators in Gainesville, led by quarterback Byrum Brown. The Bulls did jump ahead of Missouri in national rankings, despite both teams being unranked in the prior week.
The Michigan Wolverines did lose a game to a future Missouri opponent, but it wasn't much of an upset. The Oklahoma Sooners were expected and favored to win the game, especially with the game taking place in Norman.
No. 23 Michigan | 24-13 L against No. 13 Oklahoma
No. 22 Indiana | 56-9 W vs. Kennesaw State
No. 21 Texas Tech | 67-7 W vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff
No. 20 Utah | 63-9 W vs. Cal Poly
No. 18 USF | 18-16 W vs. Florida