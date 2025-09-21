How Mizzou's Future 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 4 of CFB
The fourth week of college football was an interesting one for both the Missouri Tigers and everyone else that hit the field. The Tigers walked away with a 29-20 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the most recent installment of the college football season, improving to 4-0 overall.
Many of the teams the Tigers will play later in the season had an off week this time around. At the same time, a few of Missouri's future opponents picked up some big wins, including Oklahoma taking down Auburn.
This was a rest week for many, but not Missouri. It took a large effort to bring down Sellers and the Gamecocks, but some clutch defensive stops and the impressive rushing attack of Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts helped seel the deal.
Here's how Missouri's future opponents fared in Week 4, along with a look across the country.
1. UMass | Bye Week
At this point, any time the Minutemen don't have to face a power conference opponent on a football field, or any team for that matter, is a win. UMass is 0-3 to start the season and has slowly turned into one of the worst teams in all of college football.
Missouri's homecoming matchup against the Minutemen could get out of hand fast. It'll be a nice break for the Tigers, who have a bye week after, before hitting the hardest part of their schedule.
2. No. 17 Alabama | Bye Week
The Crimson Tide also didn't play this week. After a Week 1 loss to Florida State, Ty Simpson and Alabama have been smooth-sailing. This will be a gut-check game for both Missouri and the Crimson Tide to see if both teams are legit.
3. Auburn | 24-17 L vs. No. 7 Oklahoma
Auburn suffered an unfortunate loss to the Sooners that, quite frankly, has been a reflection of its season so far. The Tigers hung around all game and even held a lead late in the fourth quarter, but an allowed touchdown and eventual safety put an end to any hopes of winning.
They will still be a challenging opponent for Missouri, especially on the road, but there are some clear issues that both teams need to address in order to have a comfortable chance at winning. For Auburn, it's the offensive line.
Auburn allowed a whopping nine sacks against the Sooners, along with 14 tackles for loss. Oklahoma's defense is obviously very talented, but its offensive front was unacceptably bad.
4. No. 18 Vanderbilt | 70-21 W vs. Georgia State
The Commodores have taken the college football world by surprise and they continue to add wins to their record. They lost to Georgia State last season, so this could've been a trap game, but Diego Pavia and company handled business accordingly.
Vanderbilt didn't even need to use its full-force roster to win this game. Seven different players scored rushing touchdowns and Pavia recorded a singular passing touchdown, adding on 245 air yards. His 86 rushing yards led the team, as well.
This looks like a different brand of Vanderbilt football that's been put on the field over the last few seasons and it all starts with Pavia and his mentality. He brings a different energy to that team and is the engine on both sides of the ball. This won't be an easy matchup for the Tigers by any means, especially on the road.
5. No. 9 Texas A&M | Bye Week
A week of rest probably felt lovely for the Aggies, who won a slug fest in Week 3 on the road against Notre Dame. That was a textbook heavyweight boxing match that went all 12 rounds, so the placement of the bye week for Texas A&M was near-perfect.
Mizzou's Final 3 Opponents
6. Mississippi State | 38-10 W vs. Northern Illinois
7. No. 7 Oklahoma | 24-17 W vs. Auburn
8. Arkansas | 32-31 L vs. Memphis
Around the Country
Not much changed in the national rankings in Week 4, outside of a monster win for the Indiana Hoosiers. It's not often you see a ranked team beat another ranked team by 50 or more points, but the Hoosiers did exactly that.
The Tigers, along with a few others, jumped ahead of Utah in the AP Poll this week after the Utes lost to Texas Tech. That wasn't any sort of major upset, but it still made a difference in Missouri moving up nationally.