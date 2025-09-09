How Mizzou's RB Duo Stacks Up with Rest of SEC: The Extra Point
Missouri On Si football reporter Michael Stamps takes a look at the SEC's best running back duos and where Missouri's duo stacks up with the others.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Through two weeks, it's very clear that the Missouri Tigers have an increasingly excellent running back duo in Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts. They've both been quite productive to start the season, and played big roles in a recent win over the Kansas Jayhawks.
Hardy leads the team in rushing yards, and is second in the conference, totaling 212 yards and two touchdowns. Roberts has recorded 176 rushing yards and a score, a 63-yard touchdown that sealed the game against the Jayhawks.
"So we've got a ton of trust in him [Jamal Roberts] and faith," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "I think his balance with Ahmad works out really well."
The two have been very explosive through two games and have created many large chunk plays. Both have shown the ability to play similarly, as well.
"Me and Ahmad got a lot of similarities and not a lot of weaknesses," Roberts said. "There's things that we can both do."
Across the Southeastern Conference, multiple running back duos are starting to emerge as ones that could be at the top of the league. The Tigers' running back duo has the most rushing yards of any in the conference at the position.
Behind them is Kentucky's duo of Dante Dowdell and Seth McGowan, both of whom are transfers from outside of the conference. The two have combined for a total of 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Tennessee's duo of Star Thomas and Desean Bishop is third on that list. They've combined for 311 yards and three touchdowns, of which Thomas has recorded 161. Sedrick Alexander and Mikhalyn Alexander have placed the Vanderbilt Commodores on this list, too, recording 270 yards and four touchdowns.
The conference has great talent throughout it and the running back spot is only one of those. That being said, it does mean something that the Tigers' duo sits at the top of the conference in terms of rushing yards.