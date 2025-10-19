How Mizzou Used Film from 2022 Loss at Auburn to Prepare for 2025 Matchup
AUBURN, Ala. — Eli Drinkwitz preaches the usual coach speak of leaving a loss behind after 24 hours. "Learn the lesson, leave the event" has become one of his favorite sayings.
But Saturday night during Missouri's victory over Auburn, he did give some thought to a loss Missouri suffered three years ago. One that shared a striking amount of traits to MU's win over Auburn in Week 8.
The 2022 loss Drinkwitz was thinking of was also against Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn scored 17 points in both games. Both games came down to overtime.
"Lots of shades," Drinkwitz said, comparing the two games. “It crossed my mind."
The loss in 2022 cut deep for Missouri. Kicker Harrison Mevis missed what would've been a game-winning field goal from 26 yards out as time expired. After Auburn scored a field goal on the opening drive of overtime, Missouri looked as if it would win the game on a touchdown from running back Nathaniel Peat. But instead, Peat let the ball loose right before he crossed the goal line. Auburn recovered in the end zone to secure a win.
12 players from that 2022 roster are still on the 2025 roster. For the rest of the team, the Missouri coaching staff showed what happened in that loss ahead of the 2025 matchup to explain how deep of a burn that loss was.
"We know last time Mizzou was here what happened," wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. said. "This was a win for the coaches."
Missouri specifically showed Peat's fumble as a chance to emphasize the importance of holding onto the football.
"They definitely showed us with the running back, it's like a scar," Coleman said. "That was a big thing — emphasizing ball security."
In the same end zone that Peat fumbled away the game in 2022, Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy nearly fumbled a touchdown as he was crossing the plane on a score Missouri needed to send the game to overtime in 2025. But after officials reviewed the play, they decided that Hardy crossed the goal line before he lost control.
Missouri also drew similarities to the 2022 loss by missing what would've been a game-winning kick, with freshman kicker Robert Meyer missing a 38-yard attempt in the first overtime period.
By being able to make the key plays and win in overtime at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Missouri was able to finally exorcise some demons from that 2022 loss.
That season, one of Missouri's biggest struggle points was late-game situations. MU lost four one-score games, some with collapses just as heartbreaking as the one at Auburn.
But now, those situations have become a point of pride and success for Drinkwitz's teams. Since 2023, Missouri is 11-3 in one-score games.
The 2022 loss at Auburn captured the heartache of the season for Missouri. But Saturday night, Missouri showed that its become a much-different program since that devastating loss.
"It didn't cross anybody else's mind," Drinkwitz said of the 2022 loss. "This game was a standalone game. Really proud of our guys for fighting.”