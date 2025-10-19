Mizzou Maintained Confident Mindset During Overtime Win at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — The Missouri Tigers had reasons to worry heading into overtime against Auburn.
Their offense had struggled at moments, their defense had allowed multiple big plays and, for the most part, Auburn had more positive momentum for most of the game.
But, when it came down to it in the two overtime periods, Missouri did what it needed to in order to capture a gritty, ugly and clutch road win in the SEC.
The overtime performance itself was a well-rounded one, but it started with the defense. They forced a missed field goal from Alex McPherson the first time they were on the field and stopped quarterback Jackson Arnold and the Auburn offense the next time they were out to win the game.
Quarterback Beau Pribula made enough winning plays in overtime to get Missouri over the hump, including a toss to wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and a rushing touchdown to follow.
"In overtime, I thought our defense was just dominant," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "Really proud of Kevin Coleman for making that catch and Beau [Pribula] for making that throw, and obviously Beau running again. Lots to work on and get cleaned up, but we'll go home and celebrate the win."
In order for both Pribula and the Missouri offense to be prepared heading into overtime, a change in mindset was needed. For Pribula, it was all about staying calm and focused, while understanding the circumstances at the same time.
"Going into overtime, you kind of got to shift your mindset, because you ultimately got to stay composed, because a lot depends on what happened to the drive that Auburn had before us," quarterback Beau Pribula said.
Pribula did not have his best game in general. He threw two interceptions that could have had more of an effect on the game, along with multiple other missed throws.
Those mistakes didn't seem to faze him when he needed to deliver winning plays for his team.
"He's got a great grit to him," Drinkwitz said. "Nothing really phases him."
Pribula managed to connect with Coleman Jr., a favorite target of his, on one of the most crucial plays of the game. Without that third-down conversion, the outcome of this gritty win may have been far different.
The execution of both Pribula and Coleman on that completion was perfect. Coleman was tasked with a route moving in the middle of the field and based on the look the defense gave the two, he was confident in his ability to execute it.
"I had an in-breaking route," Coleman said. "I told Beau, if they get that same coverage, we've been getting that all game. Be ready to throw it."
Coleman had a very clear level of confidence in both sides of the ball finding success. In fact, it never really felt like there was any sense of doubt from him when the two overtime periods rolled around.
"When we got the ball back [on] offense, we knew we were going to go on the field and score," Coleman said. "We knew the defense was going to get a stop. Once I [had] seen it, third down, I knew we could get that stop."
There was never much doubt on the defensive side of the ball in general. Defensive end Zion Young looked "unblockable" during overtime, according to Drinkwitz, and made life for opposing quarterback Jackson Arnold a living terror.
"They ran, what? Seven plays," Drinkwitz asked. "He had to have had one sack, one TFL. It was unbelievable."
Young was as monstrous as Drinkwitz says he was. He brought clear and audible energy to the table for Missouri, but managed to stay composed and focused at the same time.
"The main thing [was], we held our composure," Young said. "I was telling the guys the whole time, we're where we want to be at. We ain't running from them and they ain't running from us."
Missouri will hit the road again next week to play Vanderbilt at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, in Nashville, Tennessee.