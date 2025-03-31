How Successful has Mizzou Been in Spring Transfer Portal Window? - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri Tigers football reporter Joey Van Zummeren reviews the moves the team has made in previous spring windows of the transfer portal, and breaks down what factors will play into their additions this spring.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Thanks to multiple blockbuster additions in December, the Missouri Tigers already have the sixth-ranked transfer portal class, according to 247Sports.
But with the spring window of the transfer portal opening on April 16, Eli Drinkwitz and Co. will look to make some final additions to the 2025 roster. The spring window will close on April 25.
This second window for players to enter the portal is a prime opportunity for players on teams that wen through position coach or coordinator changes to look for a new home.
This year, Missouri may specifically be looking to add along the interior of the defensive line, according to the not so cryptic words of Drinkwitz.
"We feel like we got some depth there (at defensive tackle), but there's another portal window coming open, and I'm not saying anything," Drinkwitz said in a press conference on March 2. "I mean, why stop now?"
In each of the past two spring windows of the transfer portal, Missouri has found a starter. In 2024, that was left tackle Marcus Bryant, transferring from SMU. In 2023, it was right guard Cam'Ron Johnson, transferring over from Houston. Otherwise, the spring window has been a critical point for the Tigers to add depth to the roster.