How to Watch, Betting Odds: Gasparilla Bowl-Missouri Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream today's Gasparilla Bowl matchup between Missouri and Wake Forest.

The Missouri Tigers secured bowl eligibility by the skin of their teeth, snatching an indispensable sixth win over Arkansas in the regular season finale. The Tigers have been riding the momentum from that 29-27 victory for weeks, and are now set to close out 2022 in the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake Forest.

Mizzou has made its way down to Tampa Bay, Fla. for Friday's clash with the Demon Deacons, and bringing W home to Columbia, Mo. is priority number one for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his squad.

Although Mizzou has lost some talent to both the draft and the transfer portal, the Tigers are feeling good heading into this one. Missouri just came off a very solid early signing day and a strong showing in this nationally televised game could help them entice even more recruits to make their way to Mizzou. Wake Forest, who started this year 6-1, suffering that loss in an overtime thriller with Clemson, will be a tough challenger for the Tigers.

The Demon Deacons come in with the nation's 29th-best offense overall but are losing star quarterback Sam Hartman to the transfer portal. He'll play tonight, but the team may not look the same as it has this year, so the Tigers need to be ready for anything in this bowl game battle.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers’ matchup against Wake Forest on Saturday:

Game Information: Missouri Tigers vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m.

Where: Raymond James Stadium- Tampa Bay, FL

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Missouri plus +2, Wake Forest minus -2

Over/Under: 58.5

Moneyline: Missouri (+110); Tennessee (-143)

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM.

