How to Watch: Mizzou at UMass
After a failed road trip to Texas A&M, the Missouri Tigers will hit the road again in Week 7 to take on the UMass Minutemen.
The odd non-conference matchup was agreed to in 2019, three athletics administrations ago for Missouri. The Tigers will fulfill their end of the deal in 2025, hosting UMass at Faurot Field.
After dropping 12 spots in the AP Poll, Missouri will look to use the matchup as a bounce pad back to good standing in the SEC. The Tigers opened as 27.5-point favorites over UMass on DraftKings.
Here's all the information on where, when and how to watch Missouri's game against UMass.
How to Watch: No. 21 Missouri Tigers at UMass
Who: No. 21 Missouri Tigers (4-1, 1-1 SEC) vs. UMass (1-5)
What: Week 7 of the College Football season
Where: McGuirk Alumni Stadium (17,000), Amherst, Massachusetts
When: Saturday, October 12, 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: 190
Series: First meeting of two teams. Missouri is 4-2 against current Independent FBS teams. UMass is 0-11 against SEC teams.
Last Time Out, Missouri: In their first road trip of the season, the Tigers suffered a brutal, 41-10 loss to Texas A&M. It was the greatest margin of defeat for Missouri since a 66-24 loss at Tennessee in 2022. The Aggies out gained the Tigers 512 to 254 yards in a dominating effort.
Last Time Out, UMass: The Minutemen suffered a 34-20 loss to Northern Illinois, four weeks removed from Northern Illinois' upset win over Notre Dame. The game was tied at 13 heading into the final quarter but Northern Illinois scored 21 unanswered points in the final quarter to secure the win.
