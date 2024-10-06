How Texas A&M Exploited the Red Flags Surrounding Mizzou
COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — Though No. 9 Missouri was undefeated through four games of the season, the book was out on how to beat the Tigers.
Texas A&M had done its homework, exploiting Missouri's area of weakness in a 41-10 win Saturday.
The holes Missouri showed on tape in its two most recent games, turned into gaping wounds. Though the Tigers were able to escape without these lingering issues costing them a loss ahead of their road trip, it was clear they would need to fix them during the bye week to remain undefeated.
Yet, the Aggies knew where they needed to attack.
The first target being the struggling Missouri offensive passing game. By sending the heat with a pass rushing group led by defensive end Nic Scourton, the Aggies pressured quarterback Brady Cook 25 times, six of which led to a sack.
"We knew we had to try to make him uncomfortable with all the skill that he had," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said. "I thought we were able to do that today."
Cook was often forced out of the pocket, trying to pull a rabbit out of his helmet. But he was simply left frazzled, completing just 13 of his 31 passes for the lowest completion percentage (42%) in a start in his collegiate career.
"Knowing that we got guys in the back end who can cover one-on-one," Scourton said on what made the Aggies' pass rush effective. "Just sending it on him and trying to get Brady Cook flustered and it worked. He made some poor decisions in the game and it turned out in our favor."
Even as Cook struggled to find time in the pocket or connect with his receivers, Missouri had no choice but to stick to the pass game. With Texas A&M jumping out to a 17-0 lead to open the game, the Tigers were forced to abandon their offensive identity.
Though the Cook-led air attack had been lackluster to begin the season, the Missouri run game, especially behind Noel, held the offense together.
Running back Nate Noel, who received over 20 carries in each of Missouri's last two games, took just 10 carries for 30 yards. Cook's 11 last-ditch scramble efforts outnumbered Noel's attempts.
Based on the film, Texas A&M knew if they could put Missouri down early and force them into uncomfortable situations, the Aggies could keep their foot on the gas.
Missouri has been prone to slow starts on both sides of the ball in 2024, scoring a combined 13 points in first quarters over the last four games. Against Boston College in Week 3, the Tigers looked lifeless as it fell to an early 14-3 deficit.
The mistake Boston College made to let Missouri back in it was gifting turnovers. Though Missouri corner back Toriano Pride Jr. had a clear shot at an interception early in the second quarter, the ball fell to the ground after hitting him square in the chest.
Nine plays after Pride's dropped interception though, Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss powered his way into the end zone, setting up a 24-0 lead for the Aggies. While the Missouri offense was lethargic and clunky, the Texas A&M offense was able to find a smooth rythtym.
'When you make plays or you're having success, you kind of get into a rhythmic flow," Elko said. "You call the game faster. You can run some tempo plays."
Texas A&M increased the tempo as early as its first drive of the game, hoping to catch Missouri off guard.
It proved to be the effective with the Missouri defense only generating seven pressures and allowing 512 total yards. Every level of the Tiger defense had its moments. After the pass rush and secondary played as a tandem for most of the first four weeks, neither showed up Saturday.
While Missouri had to almost completely abandon the run game, Texas A&M was able to use it as a helpful compliment to the passing game, led by quarterback Conner Weigman. Moss, who rushed took 12 carries for 138 yards and three touchdowns, said the passing game's success was a "tremendous" help to the run game.
Moss second touchdown instantly diminished any flame of hope for Missouri, breaking free for a 75-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half to take a 31-0 lead.
"We just wanted to come out and continue to put our foot on their neck," Moss said on the mindset coming into the second half.
The Aggies never let the Tigers out of their chokehold.
The definitive answer on how to beat the 2024 Missouri Tigers wasn't out yet before Texas A&M's trouncing. But the red flags had surrounded Missouri all season long.
Now, the Aggies are the course experts in where and how to, not just win, but mercilessly deflate the Tigers.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Mizzou's Embarrassing Loss Revealed Possible True Colors of Tigers
Column: Missouri's Rude Awakening? This Time, Texas A&M Had 'Something to Prove'
Three Takeaways From Missouri's Stunning Road Loss to Texas A&M