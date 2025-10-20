How to Watch Mizzou at Vanderbilt, Full Week 9 CFB TV Schedule
No. 16 Missouri is coming off its most thrilling victory of the year, managing to escape Auburn with a 23-17 win in double overtime.
The offense, typically headlined by quarterback Beau Pribula and running back Ahmad Hardy, saw its stars struggle a bit. Pribula threw two interceptions in the win, and Hardy was limited to 58 yards (though he did punch in two touchdowns).
The team will need to play better when it faces No. 10 Vanderbilt, coming off a top-10 win. Ahead of the top-15 matchup in Nashville, Tennessee, ESPN's "College Gameday" crew will be broadcast from Vanderbilt's campus from 8-11 a.m.
Here's all the information on where, when, and how to watch Missouri's game against the Commodores.
How to Watch: No. 15 Missouri Tigers at No. 10 Vanderbilt
Who: No. 15 Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 10 Vanderbilt (6-1, 2-1)
What: Week 9 of the College Football season
Where: FirstBank Stadium (40,350), Nashville, Tenn.
When: Saturday, October 25, 2:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: 18th meeting of two teams. Missouri is 12-4-1 against Vanderbilt. In 2024, the Tigers defeated Vanderbilt 30-27.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers won 23-17 in a wild battle against Auburn. It was not a clean game by any means, but Missouri's defense came up with stops in the biggest moments.
Last Time Out, Vanderbilt: The Commodores faced No. 10 LSU, winning 31-24. Diego Pavia threw for 160 yards and one touchdown.
Full College Football Week 9 TV Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 21
7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Florida International | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN
Wednesday, Oct. 22
7:30 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Delaware | ESPN2
9 p.m. | Missouri State at New Mexico State | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 23
7:30 p.m. | South Alabama at Georgia State | ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 24
7 p.m. | North Texas at Charlotte | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Cal at Virginia Tech | ESPN
10 p.m. | Boise State at Nevada | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 25
12 p.m. | UCLA at No. 2 Indiana | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma | ABC
12 p.m. | Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 16 Virginia at North Carolina | ACC Network
12 p.m. | No. 18 South Florida at Memphis | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | SMU at Wake Forest | The CW Network
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Kansas | TNT
12 p.m. | Appalachian State at Old Dominion | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Bowling Green at Kent State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Ohio at Eastern Michigan | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | Auburn at Arkansas | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Akron at Buffalo | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Rice | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Utah State at New Mexico
3:30 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina | ABC
3:30 p.m. | No. 11 BYU at Iowa State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Toledo at Washington State | The CW Network
3:30 p.m. | NC State at Pitt | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Temple at Tulsa | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UMass at Central Michigan | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 23 Illinois at Washington | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt | ESPN
4 p.m. | Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Wisconsin at No. 6 Oregon | FS1
4:15 p.m. | No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State | SECN
6 p.m. | TCU at West Virginia | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Stanford at No. 9 Miami (Fla.) | ESPN
7 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Arkansas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana at Troy | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Boston College at No. 19 Louisville | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado State at Wyoming | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State | NBC
7:45 p.m. | No. 17 Tennessee at Kentucky | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Houston at No. 24 Arizona State | ESPN2
10:15 p.m. | Colorado at Utah | ESPN
Northwestern at Nebraska
Minnesota at Iowa
San Diego State at Fresno State | FS1
All times are Eastern; all schedules and networks are subject to change.