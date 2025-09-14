How to Watch: Mizzou Hosts South Carolina in Week 4
No. 23 Missouri is set to open Southeastern Conference play in Week 4, hosting South Carolina on Saturday.
The Mayor's Cup was slated to be one of the most interesting matchups of the week. But after a number of things went wrong for South Carolina in a Week 3 loss to Vanderbilt, there's a lot more questions about the state of the Gamecocks entering this game.
Not only did the Gamecocks lose 31-7, but quarterback LaNorris Sellers and edge rusher Dylan Stewart both exited the game. Sellers exited late in the first half with a possible concussion, while Stewart was ejected in the second half due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
The status of those two players is by far the biggest situation to monitor entering the Week 4 game.
Here's how to stream and listen in to Missouri's SEC opener.
How to Watch: South Carolina at Missouri
Who: Missouri (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. South Carolina (2-1, 0-1 SEC)
What: Week 4 of the college football season
When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m.
Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Howard Richards, Sideline: Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 9-6
Last Meeting: Nov. 16, 2024: South Carolina held a 21-6 lead after the first half, but Missouri fought back to take a 22-21 lead with 9:12 remaining in the game. After the two teams exchanged touchdown drives, South Carolina landed the final punch with a six-play, 70-yard game-winning drive in just 47 seconds in the final minute of play.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers earned a 52-10 win over Louisiana to remain undefeated. The run game was the key to Missouri's dominant performance, with the Tigers rushing for 427 yards.
Last time out, South Carolina: After LaNorris Sellers went down with injury, graduate student Luke Doty filled in at quarterback. Vanderbilt scored 17 unanswered points in the second half, while the Gamecocks offense failed to do much without Sellers.
Full College Football Week 4 TV Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025
6:30 p.m. | Rice at Charlotte | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 19, 2025
6:30 p.m. | Tulsa at Oklahoma State | ESPN
7 p.m. | Iowa at Rutgers | FOX
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
11 a.m. | Syracuse at Clemson | ESPN
11 a.m. | South Carolina State at South Florida | ESPN+
11 a.m. | Texas Tech at Utah | FOX
11 a.m. | Arkansas at Memphis | ABC
11 a.m. | Maryland at Wisconsin | ESPN2
11 a.m. | Wofford at Virginia Tech | ACCN
11 a.m. | SMU at TCU | ESPN
11 a.m. | Bowling Green at Louisville | ACCN
11 a.m. | UNLV at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
11 a.m. | North Texas at Army | CBSSN
11:45 a.m. | UAB at Tennessee | SEC Network
12 p.m. | Wagner at Central Michigan | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Oregon State at Oregon | FOX
2:30 p.m. | Purdue at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
5 p.m. | Arkansas State at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Duquesne at Akron | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina at Missouri | ESPN
6 p.m. | Murray State at Jacksonville State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Marshall at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UT Martin at Missouri State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Nevada at Western Kentucky | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Boise State at Air Force | CBSSN
6 p.m. | Maine at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at South Alabama | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Florida at Miami | ABC
6:30 p.m. | Illinois at Indiana | NBC
6:30 p.m. | Georgia State at Vanderbilt | ESPNU
6:30 p.m. | Washington at Washington State | CBS
6:30 p.m. | Stanford at Virginia | ACCN
6:30 p.m. | Arizona State at Baylor | FOX
6:30 p.m. | BYU at East Carolina | ESPN2
6:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
6:45 p.m. | SE Louisiana at LSU | SEC Network+
7 p.m. | Sam Houston at Texas | Longhorn Network
7 p.m. | McNeese at Utah State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Nicholls at Texas State | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UL Monroe at UTEP | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | UTSA at Colorado State | FS1
9:15 p.m. | Wyoming at Colorado | ESPN
9:30 p.m. | California at San Diego State | CBSSN
10 p.m. | Michigan State at USC | FOX
10:59 p.m. | Fresno State at Hawai’i | ESPN+