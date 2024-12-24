How to Watch: Mizzou Plays Iowa in the Music City Bowl
Looking for their second-straight bowl win, the Missouri Tigers will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl.
A win would give the Tigers their eighth 10-win season in franchise history. It would also be the first time Missouri earns bowl wins in back-to-back seasons since the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Missouri has been bowl-elligibile in all five seasons since head coach Eli Drinkwitz took over. Missouri had to opt out of its bowl game in 2020 though due to the team dealing with too many COVID 19 cases. Ironically, that game was supposed to be the Music City Bowl against Iowa.
Drinkwitz so far is 1-2 in bowl games as a head coach, winning his first last December in the Cotton Bowl over Ohio State. He faces off against head coach Kirk Ferentz, who has made 20 bowl games, winning 10.
"Coach [Kirk] Ferentz, have a tremendous amount of respect for him and what he's done with the Hawkeye program," Drinkwitz said in a press confernece. "Model of consistency and development. Does an excellent job with player identification and development."
Below are full details for the game, including streaming and radio information.
How to Watch: Music City Bowl
Who: Missouri Tigers (9-3, 5-3 SEC) vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4, 6-3 Big 10)
When: Monday, December 30 at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville
TV: ESPN (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, and Alyssa Lang)
SirusXM: 372 or 374
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Series History: Missouri leads 7-6
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers capped the regular season off in a fitting way, securing a victory over Arkansas in a game that went down to the wire. Quarterback Brady Cook ran for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:53 remaining to give Missouri a 26-21 lead. Cook connected with wide receiver Luther Burden III on the two-point conversion, the last completion between the duo as Missouri Tigers.
Last Time Out, Iowa: After entering the fourth quarter trailing 10-3 to Nebraska, a touchdown from running back Kaleb Johnson and a 53-yard field goal from Drew Stevens as time expired gave the Hawkeyes a 13-10 victory. Iowa's offense gained just 164 yards in the win.