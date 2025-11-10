How to Watch Mizzou's Home-Finale Against Mississippi State in Week 12
No. 22 Missouri, coming off a brutal 38-17 loss against No. 3 Texas A&M, is preparing for its final home game of the year. The Tigers welcome Mississippi State in Week 12.
Missouri will look to bounce back from a subpar performance against the Aggies. Freshman quarterback Matt Zollers made his first start following Beau Pribula's injury against Vanderbilt. Zollers looked very shaky, throwing for 77 yards and no touchdowns.
The Tigers' defense started the game strong, keeping the team in it. However, things soon got out of hand, and Missouri gave up five touchdowns.
Running back Jamal Roberts headlined the offense with 110 rushing yards, and freshman Donovan Olugbode led the receivers with 74 yards.
Missouri will turn the page to Mississippi State, an opponent that Missouri hasn't hosted since 2015.
Here's all the information on where, when, and how to watch the matchup with the Bulldogs.
How to Watch: Missouri Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Who: No. 22 Missouri Tigers (6-3, 2-3 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (5-5, 1-5)
What: Week 12 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (621,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, November 15, 6:45 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: Home 190, Away 374
Series: Sixth meeting between the two teams. Missouri is 3-2 in the series. In 2024, the Tigers defeated the Bulldogs 39-20.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers took on the No. 3 Aggies at home. Zollers started, and his inexperience and age showed as the Tigers failed to get their offense going. Missouri recorded just 77 receiving yards and fell 38-17.
Last Time Out, Mississippi State: The Bulldogs also fell to a talented opponent: No. 5 Georgia. They were defeated 41-21 at home.
Full Week 12 Schedule
(All times CT)
Tuesday, Nov. 11
7:30 p.m. | Kent State at Akron | ESPNU
8 p.m. | Ohio at Western Michigan | ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 12
7 p.m. | Buffalo at Central Michigan | CBSSN
7 p.m. | NIU at UMass | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Toledo at Miami (Ohio) | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 13
7:30 p.m. | Troy at Old Dominion | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 14
7:30 p.m.| No. 15 Louisville vs. Clemson | ESPN
9 p.m. | No. 9 Oregon vs. Minnesota | FOX
Saturday, Nov. 15
12 p.m. | No. 2 Indiana vs. Wisconsin | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | No. 3 Texas A&M vs. South Carolina | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 24 Pitt | ABC
12 p.m. |No. 21 Michigan at Northwestern | FOX
12 p.m. | Arizona at Cincinnati | FS1
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Oklahoma State| ESPNU
12 p.m. | Air Force at UConn | CBSSN
12 p.m. | UTSA at Charlotte | ESPN+
12 p.m. | South Fla. at Navy | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Ball State| ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | Arkansas at LSU| SEC Network
1:00 p.m. | Oregon State at Tulsa | ESPN+
1:00 p.m. | West Virginia at Arizona State | TNT
1:30 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Kentucky| SEC Network +
2:00 p.m. | Marshall at Georgia State | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. | North Texas at UAB | ESPN+
3:00 p.m. | UTEP at Missouri State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 12 Oklahoma | ABC
3:30 p.m. | No. 8 Texas Tech vs. UCF | FOX
3:30 p.m. | No. 14 Virginia at Duke | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | No. 17 Georgia Tech at Boston College | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | No. 18 Miami (Fla.) vs. NC State | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | No. 19 USC vs. No. 20 Iowa | TBA
3:30 p.m. | Penn State at Michigan State | TBA
3:30 p.m. | Maryland at Illinois | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky| ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | San José State at Nevada | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | App State at James Madison | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | South Alabama at UL Monroe | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Texas State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
4:00 p.m. | Memphis at East Carolina | ESPNU
4:00 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Tulane | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | No. 25 Tennessee vs. New Mexico St. | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | North Carolina at Wake Forest | The CW Network
5:00 p.m. | Liberty at FIU | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Florida | ESPN
7 p.m. | No. 13 Utah at Baylor | ESPN2
7 p.m. | No. 23 Washington vs. Purdue | FS1
7 p.m. | Sam Houston vs. Delaware | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Utah State at UNLV | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State vs. UCLA | NBC
7:30 p.m. | No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 11 Texas | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Virginia Tech at Florida State | ACC Network
7:45 p.m. | No. 22 Missouri vs. Mississippi St. | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State | ESPNU
10 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Washington State | The CW Network
10:15 p.m. | No. 7 BYU vs. TCU |ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Boise State at San Diego State | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | Wyoming at Fresno State | FS1