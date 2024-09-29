How Will Ole Miss' Loss to Kentucky Impact Missouri? - Eye of the Tiger, Week 5
The top of the SEC was bound to see some shaking during Week 5, with No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama facing off for a rematch of last season's SEC Championship Game.
But the most significant result of Week 5 could end up being an early day matchup, with No. 6 Ole Miss falling to Kentucky at home. The Ole Miss Rebels were one of the five SEC teams in the top six of the AP Poll, but will undoubtedly drop atleast a few spots after the upset loss.
Depending on the results of other games around the nation, the Ole Miss loss could move Missouri back into the top 10.
This early in the season, the main focus for Missouri is still for the Tigers to just take care of business week by week. But dents in the resume of top teams like Ole Miss will only make the road to a playoff spot clearer for the Tigers.
Ole Miss' first loss of the season coming to a conference team also makes it all the more significant, being a factor in possible tiebreakers to determine who gets a spot in the SEC Championship Game.
Here's the other results from around college football impacting Missouri's 2024 outlook:
Week 5 Results for Missouri's Future Opponents
No. 24 Texas A&M: 21-17 win over Arkansas
UMass: 20-13 loss to Miami (Ohio)
Auburn: 21-27 loss to No. 21 Oklahoma
No. 4 Alabama: To be updated — vs. Georgia, 6:30 p.m., CT
No. 21 Oklahoma: 27-21 win over Auburn
South Carolina: Bye week
Mississippi State: 13-35 loss to No. 1 Texas
Arkansas: 17-21 loss to No. 24 Texas A&M
Week 5 Results for Missouri's AP Poll Neighbors:
No. 9 Penn State: 34-27 win over Bowling Green
No. 10 Utah: To be updated — vs. Arizona, 9:15 p.m. CT
No. 12 Michigan: 23-12 win over Baylor
No. 13 USC 56-9 victory over Florida A&M
