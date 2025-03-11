Improved Consistency a Goal for Mizzou's Blake Craig During Spring Practice
Blake Craig had a fascinating start to his college career as a kicker, to say the least.
The rollercoaster that was his accuracy from 50 yards and beyond, compared to 40 to 49 yards, was unique. Now, as Craig embarks on his second true year as the kicker for the Missouri Tigers, he has some room for improvement.
“Definitely consistency,” Craig said. “My main focus area is definitely [the] right hash in 40-to-49, just based on statistics from last year. The approach is definitely the same as it was last spring for me, just definitely want to focus on those areas.”
During his freshman season, Craig went 1-for-7 between the 40 and 49-yard markers, but was fairly accurate from everywhere else. For whatever reason, that margin of space was a struggle for Craig. Luckily for Craig, with some experience, he knows what he can improve on.
It may seem odd that he saw the same miss issues from the same position on the field, but at least he knows what needs to get better. Having struggles from the same area allows him to focus on that area during the spring, summer and fall.
“Obviously, we've taken a look at it, watching film, leave a bunch of notes on it and everything,” Craig said. “Like I said, the approach is the same.”
Despite the goal for consistency in that area, some things aren't changing. For Craig, he has a strict process that he endures to prepare for a kick. That hasn't changed a bit and won't, until it stops working.
That preparation occurs outside of practice and games, as well. It doesn't require a football or another person to hold it for him, either. All he needs is himself to sit down, relax and think about the task at hand.
“I like to call it a visualization,” Craig said. “It's something that I do. Either I can do it in bed, before I go to bed and just kind of close my eyes and think about it, or I can kind of go out on the field here and step it out and visualize it.”
Craig is only a sophomore and still has a ways to go when it comes to maturation, but he has started to show signs of it. Now that he's experienced a full season as a kicker along with the ups and downs that come with it, the young Tiger kicker knows how to deal with the good and the bad.
It's evident that the mental side of kicking is something Craig prioritizes, which is shown by his visualization process. Knowing how to handle high-pressure situations, makes and misses have improved now that he has that exact experience.
“I’ve grown up. I've dealt with those situations and just having that year under my belt is obviously important,” Craig said. “But I will say that my mental game is just something that I focus on every day, like I go through a lot of mental reps and I think that that is very important for me.”
Last year, Craig was one of three kickers on the roster. He had a freshman and a junior in the room with him, but still propelled himself to the front of the group. Now, Craig is the standard for the kicking room in Missouri and will look to be a mentor for anyone else that joins the position group.
“I would say that not having someone older than you is a little bit different,” Craig said. “I’m gonna step into that leadership role, and we have, we have a couple of young guys that I want to take kind of under my wing and show them, the right way to do things. And I think that's important.”
Craig has the rest of the offseason to continue to improve in the areas he needs to. If he can find a consistent stretch from those spots he was turbulent in last season, Craig will continue to be a relied upon option for head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers.