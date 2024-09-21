Mizzou Central

Injury Availability: Final Updates Prior to Missouri Week 4 Matchup with Vanderbilt

Both Vanderbilt and the Tigers don't see many changes in the final injury report prior to their SEC opener.

Michael Stamps

Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) catches a pass for a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Joseph Charleston (28) chases during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (3) catches a pass for a touchdown as Missouri Tigers defensive back Joseph Charleston (28) chases during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Under 24-hours before the Missouri Tigers take on Vanderbilt for the first SEC game of the season, final injury updates have been posted on the SEC weekly injury report. The Tigers kick off at 3:15 at Faurot Field.

As of 7:10 p.m. CT on September 20, here is the injury availability for the Missouri Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores:

Missouri Friday availability report:

S Joseph Charleston

Probable

DE Darris Smith (Knee)

Out for Season

QB Sam Horn (Arm)

Out for Season

Vanderbilt Friday availability report:

DL Zaylin Wood

Out

CB Mark Davis

Out

DE Boubacar Diakite

Out

OL Grayson Morgan

Out

S CJ Taylor

Out (1st Half)

TE Eli Stowers

Probable

TE Cole Spence

Probable

LB Maurice Hampton

Probable

TE Brycen Coleman

Probable

DE Khordae Sydnor

Probable

One of the only changes on Vanderbilt's side came with tight end Cole Spence, who was previously listed as questionable and now as probable. Starting tight end Eli Stowers, one of quarterback Diego Pavia's top targets, remains probable for the matchup. He leads the Commodores in receiving yards with 163, with a touchdown as well.

Defensive end Khordae Sydnor also got bumped up fron questionable to probable. The Purdue transfer has only played in the Commodores opening matchup against Virginia Tech, posting a tackle and a sack in the overtime upset.

Safety C.J. Taylor remains out for the first half against the Tigers, after commiting a blatant targeting late in their matchup last week with Georgia State. A leader on the Vanderbilt defense, his leadership will be missed in the opening portion of the matchup/

The only change for the Tigers came with the updated status of safety Joseph Charleston. After suffering an undisclosed injury against Boston College in week three, his status was unknown heading into this week. Previously listed as questionable and now bumped up to probable, Charleston will be able to play this week According to Pete Thamel, Charleston will not be starting for the Tigers.

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

All Things Mizzou Podcast: Tigers Open SEC Play Against Vanderbilt

Chuck Hicks Struck Gold by Betting on Himself

All you Need to Know about Vanderbilt Ahead of Week 4 Clash Against Missouri

Published
Michael Stamps

MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

Home/Football