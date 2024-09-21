Injury Availability: Final Updates Prior to Missouri Week 4 Matchup with Vanderbilt
Under 24-hours before the Missouri Tigers take on Vanderbilt for the first SEC game of the season, final injury updates have been posted on the SEC weekly injury report. The Tigers kick off at 3:15 at Faurot Field.
As of 7:10 p.m. CT on September 20, here is the injury availability for the Missouri Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores:
Missouri Friday availability report:
S Joseph Charleston
Probable
DE Darris Smith (Knee)
Out for Season
QB Sam Horn (Arm)
Out for Season
Vanderbilt Friday availability report:
DL Zaylin Wood
Out
CB Mark Davis
Out
DE Boubacar Diakite
Out
OL Grayson Morgan
Out
S CJ Taylor
Out (1st Half)
TE Eli Stowers
Probable
TE Cole Spence
Probable
LB Maurice Hampton
Probable
TE Brycen Coleman
Probable
DE Khordae Sydnor
Probable
One of the only changes on Vanderbilt's side came with tight end Cole Spence, who was previously listed as questionable and now as probable. Starting tight end Eli Stowers, one of quarterback Diego Pavia's top targets, remains probable for the matchup. He leads the Commodores in receiving yards with 163, with a touchdown as well.
Defensive end Khordae Sydnor also got bumped up fron questionable to probable. The Purdue transfer has only played in the Commodores opening matchup against Virginia Tech, posting a tackle and a sack in the overtime upset.
Safety C.J. Taylor remains out for the first half against the Tigers, after commiting a blatant targeting late in their matchup last week with Georgia State. A leader on the Vanderbilt defense, his leadership will be missed in the opening portion of the matchup/
The only change for the Tigers came with the updated status of safety Joseph Charleston. After suffering an undisclosed injury against Boston College in week three, his status was unknown heading into this week. Previously listed as questionable and now bumped up to probable, Charleston will be able to play this week According to Pete Thamel, Charleston will not be starting for the Tigers.
