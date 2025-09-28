Instant Analysis From Mizzou's Win Over UMass
COLUMIBIA, Mo. — Watch the video below as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their initial reactions from the Tigers' blowout victory over UMass in Week 5.
The Missouri Tigers improved to 5-0 on the season after a 42-6 victory over UMass, a win that didn't surprise anyone. The Tigers took care of business on both sides of the ball, with a strong showing in the run game on offense and a shutdown of the Minutemen's passing attack on the other side of the ball.
Most of Missouri's success stemmed from the performances of Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, a tandem that's turned into one of the most impressive rushing duos in the country. Roberts took the majority of carries in the first quarter, with Hardy taking over in the second and third.
"One person doing good, the next person just wait your turn and you'll start doing good," wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. said following the win. "Just feed off each other."
The run defense for the Tigers was once again effective, becoming a true part of this team's identity. They allowed only 19 total rushing yards and had players in the backfield all evening long.
"We kind of anticipated that we'd be able to knock out the run today," Eli Drinkwitz said following the win. "So for us, it's [been] proven again."
One glaring issue that Drinkwitz and the Tigers need to address is quarterback Beau Pribula's pocket presence. He looked indecisive and jittery once again, which led to him being sacked multiple times. He was sacked a total of four times, with some of the fault on him and other parts on the offensive line.
"I think that's part of maturing as a quarterback, you want to make every play," Drinkwitz said. "Throwing the ball away is a good play. So we gotta continue to learn that that."
Outside of Pribula's faults and the performances of the pass rush and running back core, this game wasn't a thrilling one. The Tigers came out and struggled at times in the first half, but they always had firm control over the game. There were moments when the UMass passing attack looked like it could cause some issues, but the only chance the Minutemen had to score was the series following Pribula's lone interception.
The Tigers now have a bye week following the win, giving them ample time to prepare for a tough test against Alabama at home.