Instant Takeaways: Mizzou Runs Over Louisiana
COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 25 Missouri remained undefeated Saturday, earning an 52-10 win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Missouri controlled the game with a run-heavy attack, out-gaining Louisiana offense with 606 yards to 121.
Here's five instant reactions from the game.
Hardy's return to Sun Belt competition
After being named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year last season, Louisiana-Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy continued to dominate against his former conference foes.
Hardy ended the day with 250 yards, the fourth-most in program history in a single game and a career-high. He averaged a ridiculous 11.4 yards per carry on 22 rushes. On the rare occasion the Missouri offensive line wasn't able to clear a wide lane for Hardy, he was able to break tackles with ease. Once getting past the line of scrimmage, he was explosive downhill.
The question of whether or not Hardy's skills will translate to the Southeastern Conference is technically still yet to be answered. But he's been just as dominant as Missouri could've hoped for through the first three games.
His most-impressive run of the day was reminiscent of Marshawn Lynch's "beast quake," as Hardy broke three tackles for a 81-yard touchdown.
In addition to Hardy's big day, true freshman Marquise Davis had an impressive showing once Hardy took the bench in the second half. The former four-star prospect rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
Improvements in run blocking
Part of the credit for Hardy and Davis' performances has to go to the offensive line, which created holes so wide that Hardy could've ran a horse through. Especially early in the game, the offensive line was able to create plenty of push off the line of scrimmage. On outside runs, the perimeter was also secured by the offensive line with the help of Missouri's wide receivers.
Run blocking had been an issue for Missouri in the first two weeks.
"There was too many times on third downs, especially short yardage, where Ahmad and Jamal had to — you want to leave a safety unblocked, not a d-lineman unblocked — they had to be their own blocker," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Missouri's performance against Kansas. "That's just not how we're going to do it moving forward."
But Saturday was a much-improved showing for the group. The real test will come next week when the Tigers host No. 11 South Carolina, which features one of the top edge rushers in the nation, Dylan Stewart.
Musical chairs at right guard
Missouri also made some changes along the offensive line, with Tristan Wilson and Curtis Peagler alternating nearly every drive at right guard. Peagler has started in each of the last two games after winning the job in fall camp.
But the right guard spot was one of the most unsettled positions throughout the offseason. At the start of fall camp, Michigan transfer Dominick Giudice was the starter. But a combination of Peagler impressing in practice, plus concerns over the left tackle spot, led to Giudice switching to left guard, and Peagler slotting in at right guard.
Wilson has been high up on Missouri's depth chart since spring practices, slotting in as the top backup.
There was no noticeable drop off from when Missouri switched between Peagler and Wilson. Curious to see if the rotation extends into next week, or if Wilson takes over the job.
Meyer goes wide left
True freshman Robert Meyer has been forced to step in as Missouri's starting kicker after incumbent Blake Craig tore his ACL in Week 1.
Against Kansas last week, Meyer was only asked to kick from 20 and 25, making both of those attempts. But Missouri also opted to go for it five times on fourth downs. Partly because of the specifics of the game situation, but also in hopes to not crush the young kicker's feeling.
"A young guy's confidence can get shaken really early," Drinkwitz said ahead of Week 3. "I didn't want to put that on him for his first couple of kicks. Sometimes you need to see that three-foot putt go in the hole before you back it up to a 12-footer."
After Missouri's drive early in the third quarter stalled, Meyer was brought in to kick from 41 yards out. He missed left by a wide margin.
Earlier in the week, Drinkwitz has said he has confidence that Meyer has, at least the strength, to kick from as far back as 52 yards. On his 41-yard miss, Meyer certainly had the distance. But not the accuracy.
Instability at kicker could realistically cost Missouri multiple games. A blowout was a good opportunity for Meyer to get some good makes under his belt. Now, he'll have to continue to look to find his footing early into Southeastern Conference play.