Former Missouri offensive tackle Keagen Trost was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the No. 93 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, becoming the fourth Tiger to hear his name called in this year's draft cycle.

Trost joins a Rams' offensive line unit that could use his talent and experience. The tenured tackle has played college football since the 2019 season, splitting seven seasons between Morgan State, Indiana State, Wake Forest and Missouri.

By far the best season of his career was with the Tigers, where he played under the guidance of offensive line coach Brandon Jones. Trost posted career-high Pro Football Focus grades of 92 offense, 91.4 run-blocking and 85.4 pass-blocking while allowing just one sack and seven pressures. The stellar statistical profile earned him First-Team All-SEC honors and Associated Press Third-Team All-American honors.

Jones has now churned out four draftees in the last three NFL Drafts, as Trost joins Armand Membou, Marcus Bryant and Javon Foster as offensive tackles drafted out of Missouri since the 2024 NFL Draft.

Membou was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the highest any Tiger has been selected since defensive end Aldon Smith went seventh overall in 2011. He starred in his rookie season with the Jets, making a late-season push for Offensive Rookie of the Year while blocking for a trio of quarterbacks that included former Missouri teammate Brady Cook. Membou now projects to be a long-term staple of the Jets' offensive line.

Bryant was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 220 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, just a few days after Membou heard his name called. He played sparingly in his first season, tallying just 74 total snaps, 18 of which were on offense and 56 of which were on special teams. He was, however, slotted behind starters Morgan Moses and Will Campbell, along with quality backups Vederian Lowe and Thayer Munford.

Jones' first Missouri product to be drafted was Foster, who was drafted by the Cincinatti Bengals with the No. 114 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He played 12 snaps in the 2024 season and did not take the field in 2025. He is still on the Bengals roster.

While Trost is the newest, he likely won't be the last. Current Missouri tackle Cayden Green has been on NFL radars for years, having spent time at left guard, blindside protector and now will play open-side tackle for left-handed quarterback Austin Simmons. If the next few years go anything like the last few did, Jones will likely produce more draft picks from the Tigers' offensive line.

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