Kickoff Time and TV Network To Be Determined for Mizzou at Alabama
The SEC will wait another week before deciding what time the Missouri Tigers will face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 9.
In the SEC's announcement for kick off and broadcast designations for its conference games for Week 9, Missouri's roadmatch in Alabama was announced to kick off at one of three times (all central) — 2:30 p.m , 3:15 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on either ABC or SEC Network.
The matchup for the two playoff hopefuls is in the same slot as LSU at Texas A&M. Whichever the SEC deems more impactful of a matchup will likely be placed in the primetime slot on ABC.
Alabama is coming off a nail-biting win over South Carolina and will face No. 11 Tennessee in Week 8. Missouri resumes SEC play Saturday against Auburn after a blowout win over UMass.
No. 14 Texas A&M will face off against Mississippi State for Week 8 and LSU against Arkansas. Both Texas A&M and LSU have been rising up the SEC ranks after recent upsets.
Missouri and Alabama on the other hand, entered the season with high hopes but have been on the other end of upsets, with Missouri losing 41-10 to Texas A&M in Week 7 and Alabama 35-40 to Vanderbilt in the same week.
The final designation for the game will be announced this weekend following the matchups for Missouri, Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M.
Full SEC Week 9 Schedule
- Oklahoma at Ole Miss | 11 a.m. CT | ESPN or ABC
- Arkansas at Mississippi State | 11:45 a.m. CT | SEC Network
- Texas at Vanderbilt | 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT | ABC or SEC Network
- Missouri at Alabama | 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT or 6:30. p.m. CT | ABC or SEC Network
- LSU at Texas A&M | 2:30 p.m. CT or 3:15 p.m. CT or 6:30 p.m. CT | ABC or SEC Network
- Auburn at Kentucky | 6:45 p.m. CT | SEC Network