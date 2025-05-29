Mizzou Central

Kickoff Times, Broadcast Designations for Mizzou's First 3 Games Announced

The SEC announced details for Missouri's games against Central Arkansas, Kansas and Louisiana.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers tigers take the field against the Arkansas Razorbacks prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; The Missouri Tigers tigers take the field against the Arkansas Razorbacks prior to a game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kick off times and broadcast designations for the Missouri Tigers' first three games of the 2025 season were announced by the Southeastern Conference Thursday.

Missouri will play Central Arkansas Thursday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The next week, Missouri will host Kansas Saturday, September 6 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. In Week 3, Missouri will host Louisiana at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network +.

Missouri will open its season with six straight home games, not going on the road until mid-October. Over three of its first four games, Missouri will look to extend a win streak of 19 consecutive home non-conference wins, dating back to 2017.

This will be the 121st matchup between Missouri and Kansas, and the first since November of 2011, when the Tigers took down the Jayhakws 24-10 at Arrowhead stadium. At home against Kansas, Missouri has a 29-12-2 record.

The upcoming matchup will be the first of four games a part of an eight-year agreemeent between the two programs. The Tigers will play at Kansas in 2026 and 2032, and host the Jayhawks again in 2031.

Here's a look at Missouri's full schedule for 2026.

Missouri Tigers' 2025 Football Full Schedule

Week 1, Aug. 28: vs. Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Week 2, Sept 6: vs Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN 2
Week 3: Sept 13: vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
Week 4, Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Week 5, Sept. 27: vs. UMass - Homecoming
Week 6, Oct. 4: BYE
Week 7, Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Week 8, Oct. 18: at Auburn
Week 9, Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Week 10: BYE
Week 11, Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Week 12, Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Week 13, Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Week 14, Nov. 29: at Arkansas

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published |Modified
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is studying journalism at the University of Missouri. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/Football