Kickoff Times, Broadcast Designations for Mizzou's First 3 Games Announced
Kick off times and broadcast designations for the Missouri Tigers' first three games of the 2025 season were announced by the Southeastern Conference Thursday.
Missouri will play Central Arkansas Thursday, August 28 at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. The next week, Missouri will host Kansas Saturday, September 6 at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. In Week 3, Missouri will host Louisiana at 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network +.
Missouri will open its season with six straight home games, not going on the road until mid-October. Over three of its first four games, Missouri will look to extend a win streak of 19 consecutive home non-conference wins, dating back to 2017.
This will be the 121st matchup between Missouri and Kansas, and the first since November of 2011, when the Tigers took down the Jayhakws 24-10 at Arrowhead stadium. At home against Kansas, Missouri has a 29-12-2 record.
The upcoming matchup will be the first of four games a part of an eight-year agreemeent between the two programs. The Tigers will play at Kansas in 2026 and 2032, and host the Jayhawks again in 2031.
Here's a look at Missouri's full schedule for 2026.
Missouri Tigers' 2025 Football Full Schedule
Week 1, Aug. 28: vs. Central Arkansas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Week 2, Sept 6: vs Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN 2
Week 3: Sept 13: vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+
Week 4, Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Week 5, Sept. 27: vs. UMass - Homecoming
Week 6, Oct. 4: BYE
Week 7, Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Week 8, Oct. 18: at Auburn
Week 9, Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Week 10: BYE
Week 11, Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Week 12, Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Week 13, Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Week 14, Nov. 29: at Arkansas