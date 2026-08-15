Langden Kitchen’s Evolution From a Division II Backup to a Leader at Mizzou

Langden Kitchen began his college career at the Division II level with Northwest Missouri State. In 20 games and three starts with the Bearcats, Kitchen tallied 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

The numbers were certainly impressive, but a lack of starting experience at the Division II level could have caused hesitancy from Division I teams in the transfer portal. However, the Tigers put those concerns aside to take a chance on the Huntsville, Missouri, native and it has already panned out.

“It's been a crazy journey, but it's been awesome,” Kitchen said to reporters on Friday. “Coming home to play from the Missouri Tigers has been awesome and just learning from great players like Zion Young, Damon Wilson II and now just picking the head of Darris (Smith) every single practice to see what I could do better there. Or he’s picking my head… just learning from each other.”

Kitchen earned the fourth most snaps among edge rushers last season and thrived. His 71.3 PFF defense grade trailed only Zion Young and Damon Wilson II at the position.

From Young in particular, Kitchen learned valuable lessons in how to succeed at the SEC level.

“From Zion, (I learned to) just be the same person every single day and just be the most physical player out there,” Kitchen said. “No one in the nation should be able to block you. You have to act like you're the best player out there every single day.”

Kitchen’s newfound confidence is not lost on the coaching staff either. Edges coach Brian Early said Kitchen was one of three players in the room with the potential for a breakout season in a one-on-one interview with Missouri On SI.

“I'd say my confidence definitely rose a lot. I feel like at first I was kind of hesitant about going to make some plays, but now Coach Early's like, ‘Hey, don't be a robot. Go make plays. Be a ball player.’ And I feel like right now I'm at the top level of my game I've ever been,” Kitchen said.

To elevate his game further, Kitchen has been working on his success against the pass rush for this upcoming season. Last year, Kitchen had a 74.8 PFF grade against the run in 67 snaps, but a 65.7 grade against the pass in 104 snaps.

“Getting better on my pass rush and just becoming a better leader on the field and off the field, just pushing the edge room (to) become better and just getting closer as a unit too,” Kitchen said about his goals throughout the first two weeks of fall camp practices.

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