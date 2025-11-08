Live Blog for No. 22 Mizzou's Showdown with No. 3 Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A potentially season-changing matchup is on the way for the No. Missouri Tigers, hosting third-ranked Texas A&M at Faurot Field. What lies in front of the Tigers certainly is a massive challenge, but if they can squeak out a win, their season outlook could change.
This is arguably the most talented roster the Aggies have boasted in quite a while, drawing comparisons to some of the better teams in the Southeastern Conference in recent memory. The team that second-year head coach Mike Elko has assembled and the level he has them at playing is impressive.
"It's a really well-built SEC football team, and it reminds you of going against the big time teams in the past, like with Georgia and Alabama, and those kind of games have been, where you knew that any one mistake could lead to a break in the dam and that it was going to be a 60 minutes where every inch was earned," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said of Texas A&M on Tuesday.
Despite the talent level of the Aggies, all of the spotlight in this matchup is on the freshman quarterback of the Missouri Tigers, Royersford, Pennsylvania native Matt Zollers.
This is a big stage for the freshman signal caller who hasn't started a game yet in his football career. That being said, it sounds like Zollers is up to the challenge.
"I think our team has a lot of confidence that he's going to be ready," Drinkwitz said. "Again, we got to make sure we don't put too much pressure on him.”
It's very possible that how Zollers play will dictate how the game goes. That's going to make everyone around him's jobs much more important than they initially were.
Follow along below for live updates throughout Missouri's matchup with the Aggies.
Pre game
- The Missouri Tigers have arrived at Faurot Field to take on Texas A&M.
Injurys
Missouri
QB Beau Pribula — OUT (Ankle, TBD)
QB Sam Horn — OUT (Tibia, season)
K Blake Craig — OUT (ACL, season)
TE Brett Norfleet — OUT (Shoulder, TBD)
Texas A&M
LB Scooby Williams — OUT
S Bryce Anderson — OUT
RB Le' Veon Moss — OUT
S Rashad Johnson Jr. — OUT
Recruiting
The Tigers are set to host multiple football visitors on Saturday against Texas A&M, including:
2026 4-star WR Jabari Brady (Committed to Missouri)
2026 3-star C Brysen Wessell (Committed to Missouri)
2026 3-star QB Rocco Marruitt (Committed to James Madison)
2027 4-star S Lawrence Britt
2027 4-star IOL Kyler Kuhn
2027 4-star IOL Gus Corsair
2027 3-star LB Blake Betton
2027 3-star WR Aden Starling
2028 unranked DL Joshua Rogers
- Five-star Missouri basketball commit Jason Crowe Jr. is also expected to be at Faurot Field on Saturday afternoon. He was at Mizzou Arena the Friday before to watch the Tigers play Southeast Missouri State.
Officiating Crew
Referee: Jeff Heaser
Umpire: Michael Moten
Head Line: Chad Green
Center Judge: Joel Moenkhoff
Line Judge: Adam Loudin
Field Judge: John Wisnewski
Side Judge: Jesse Dupuy
Back Judge: Tom Fimmen
Replay Official: Ken Switzer
Communicator: Jamie Williams
NFL Scouts in attendance
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New York Giants
- LA Chargers
- Atlanta Falcons
How to Watch: No. 19 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 3 Texas A&M
Who: No. 19 Missouri Tigers (6-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. No. 3 Texas A&M (8-0, 5-0)
What: Week 11 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (621,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, November 8, 2:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: Home 84, Away 191
Series: 19th meeting of two teams. Missouri is 7-11 in the series. In 2024, the Tigers fell 41-10 on the road to the Aggies.