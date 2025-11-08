Live Photo Gallery of No. 22 Mizzou Football vs No. 3 Texas A&M
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A tough battle is ahead for the No. 22 Missouri Tigers against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies.
The Tigers will be short-handed against one of the top teams in college football. Missouri is starting true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers with usual starter Beau Pribula out with injury. They will also be without starting tight end Brett Norfleet, who suffered an injury in the Tigers game against Vanderbilt.
"It's going to be a challenging matchup," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said ahead of the Texas A&M matchup. "I think (head coach) Mike Elko has done a tremendous job in two years at Texas A&M. He has built a very good, talented, deep roster. He's done an excellent job, not only high school recruiting, but also does a really good job out of the portal. He's combined those things. They have a very talented football team that's also a tough football team."
The Tigers are still confident that they will be able to compete behind Zollers. This may be his first collegiate start, but Zollers has gotten playing time in four games this season. He closed out Missouri's loss to Vanderbilt, but was able to make the game close, leaving a Hail Mary throw inches from a game winning touchdown.
"For our team, it's really about us focusing on helping Matt execute at the highest level possible," Drinkwitz said. "We're excited about Matt's opportunity and what he's earned. He has done a really good job in practice of leadership, stepping up, embracing the moment, embracing the opportunity. There was a time in the early part of the season where Beau was a little bit beat up and Matt was getting extra reps with the ones, and those are going to pay off now for us."
For live updates and analysis on the game, follow Missouri On SI's live blog here.
Missouri Tigers On SI photographers Sam Simon and Matt Guzman will bring you a live, on-field look at the action. Most recent photos will appear near the top, refresh to allow for new photos to appear.
First Quarter
1. Point to the First Down
Running back Ahmad Hardy had a 40-yard rush in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers weren't able to to anything with it and had to punt on the drive.