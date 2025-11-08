Mizzou Central

Live Photo Gallery of No. 22 Mizzou Football vs No. 3 Texas A&M

Take a live, on-field look as the Missouri Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Faurot Field in Week 11.

Amber Winkler

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson celebrates a play against Texas A&M at Faurot Field.
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson celebrates a play against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. / Sam Simon/Missouri On SI
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A tough battle is ahead for the No. 22 Missouri Tigers against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers will be short-handed against one of the top teams in college football. Missouri is starting true freshman quarterback Matt Zollers with usual starter Beau Pribula out with injury. They will also be without starting tight end Brett Norfleet, who suffered an injury in the Tigers game against Vanderbilt.

"It's going to be a challenging matchup," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said ahead of the Texas A&M matchup. "I think (head coach) Mike Elko has done a tremendous job in two years at Texas A&M. He has built a very good, talented, deep roster. He's done an excellent job, not only high school recruiting, but also does a really good job out of the portal. He's combined those things. They have a very talented football team that's also a tough football team."

The Tigers are still confident that they will be able to compete behind Zollers. This may be his first collegiate start, but Zollers has gotten playing time in four games this season. He closed out Missouri's loss to Vanderbilt, but was able to make the game close, leaving a Hail Mary throw inches from a game winning touchdown.

"For our team, it's really about us focusing on helping Matt execute at the highest level possible," Drinkwitz said. "We're excited about Matt's opportunity and what he's earned. He has done a really good job in practice of leadership, stepping up, embracing the moment, embracing the opportunity. There was a time in the early part of the season where Beau was a little bit beat up and Matt was getting extra reps with the ones, and those are going to pay off now for us."

Missouri Tigers On SI photographers Sam Simon and Matt Guzman will bring you a live, on-field look at the action. Most recent photos will appear near the top, refresh to allow for new photos to appear.

First Quarter

1. Point to the First Down

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy celebrates a rush in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field.
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy celebrates a rush in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

Running back Ahmad Hardy had a 40-yard rush in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers weren't able to to anything with it and had to punt on the drive.

2. Near Tackle

Missouri Tigers linebacker Tristan Newson gets taken down in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field.
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Tristan Newson gets taken down in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

3. The Chase

Missouri Tigers defense tries to stop a run in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field.
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defense tries to stop a run in the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

4. Game Time

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson celebrates a play against Texas A&M at Faurot Field.
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Marquis Johnson celebrates a play against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. / Sam Simon/Missouri On SI

Pregame

5. Warmup Catch

Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver makes a catch during warmup prior to the Missouri matchup
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver makes a catch during warmup prior to the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSI

6. Smiles

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Maquis Johnson smiles ahead of the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field.
Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Maquis Johnson smiles ahead of the Missouri matchup against Texas A&M at Faurot Field. / Sam Simon/MissouriOnSi

