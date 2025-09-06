Live Blog: Mizzou Faces Kansas in Border War Battle
COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time in 14 years, the Missouri Tigers and Kansas Jayhawks will take the football field together.
The matchup between the border state-teams is full of history and hatred, dating back over 100 years. This is an important game to the Tigers and their team, along with the people living in the state. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz very clearly understands that.
“It means a lot to a lot of people. It's a privilege to wear the ‘Mizzou’ on your chest," Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "And when you wear Mizzou, you represent six million people in this state, and that's just current, there’s past and present."
Both teams come into Week 2 without a loss. The Tigers handled business against Central Arkansas with ease, winning 61-6.
Missouri’s quarterback situation was settled pretty early into the game, with transfer Beau Pribula earning the starting job. Returning junior Sam Horn missed out on the opportunity to earn it after going down with an injury in the first quarter, one that’s exepcted to hold him out for an “extended period of time”.
"I've been comfortable running this offense since the spring," Pribula said to the media on Tuesday. "From the start, I thought this offense, I fit into it well, and my playing style meshes good with coach [Kirby] Moore's calling style and everything."
Pribula finished the game with 283 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, along with 65 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.
The Jayhawks have some offensive weapons of their own, headlined by quarterback Jalon Daniels and wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. Daniels is a sixth-year veteran for the Jayhawks and has posted 456 passing yards, seven touchdowns and an interception only two games into the season.
"He's played a lot of football," Drinkwitz said. "He's seen a lot of different things, so there's not a whole lot of things that you're going to do that confuses him."
Henderson had a solid outing against Wagner in Week 1, finishing with six receptions, 130 yards and two touchdowns. The former Alabama returnman has quickly emerged as Kansas' top receiving target.
Follow along for live updates as Missouri takes on their border rival, the Kansas Jayhawks.
Injuries
- Kansas linebacker Bangally Kamara is a gametime decison, per Pete Thamel. After suffering a non-contact injury after their Week 0 matchup with Fresno State, but he will warm up in attempt to play against Missouri on Saturday.
TV and Radio Information
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Tiger Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Mike Kelly, Color: Howard Richards, Sideline: Chris Gervino)
Sirius XM: Home 192, Away 387