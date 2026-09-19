Live Blog: Mizzou Football Hosts Troy

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NFL scouts from the following teams are at #Mizzou vs Troy:



Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) September 19, 2026

The No. 20 Missouri Tigers (2-0) are set to host the Troy Trojans (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game will serve as the Tigers' final nonconference contest before moving into Southeastern Conference play with games against Missisippi State, Florida and Texas A&M to open the season.

Missouri is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium by donning throwback jerseys for the game. Missouri is also honoring its 1960 team that was recently awarded the national championship from that season by the senate.

Missouri lists its record from the 1960 season as 11-0, with an undefeated regular season capped off with an Orange Bowl win over Navy. One of those regular-season wins was against a Kansas team that actually won the game 23-7 but was forced to forfeit for knowingly playing an ineligble player that scored two touchdowns in the contest.

While the 1960 team will be the focus of halftime, there's plenty to watch in the matchup between the Tigers and Trojans.

Starting quarterback Austin Simmons is off to a blazing hot start, throwing for 544 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions through two games, surpassing his 2025 season touchdown total. He's without his top skill-position player, though, as superstar running back Ahmad Hardy is still sidelined, recovering from a gunshot wound suffered May 10. Jamal Roberts and Xai'Shaun Edwards will lead the backfield in his absence.

Simmons will also be joined by a -talented wideout duo of Donovan Olugbode and Cayden Lee, both of whom ranked top five in receiving yards among SEC receivers entering the week. Missouri will also be entering its second game of the season with the same offensive line, as left tackle Cayden Green is healthy and starting alongside Tristan Wilson (LG), Dominick Giudice (C), Curtis Peagler (RG) and Luke Work (RT).

Missouri's defense will face a viable opponent in sixth-year Troy quarterback Goose Crowder, who MU coach Eli Drinkwitz detailed as a threat to the Tigers' up-and-down defense.

Through two games, the Tigers' secondary and special teams have struggled. Drinkwitz acknowledged the need for Missouri to improve upon those areas against Troy before it jumps into SEC play.

It'll be an excellent opportunity for the Tigers to do so, as they're undefeated against Group of Six opponents since the 2022 season.

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