Live Blog: Mizzou Football Visits Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — No. 19 Mizzou (3-0) is set to take on No. 24 Mississippi State (3-0, 1-0 in the Southeastern Conference) in Davis Wade Stadium at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The matchup is the Tigers' SEC opener and the last of six ranked matchups in Week 4.

A victory for the Tigers would be their first against a ranked conference opponent since 2023 and a win for Mississippi State would mark its first since 2022. Not only will the game be a milestone for the victor, it is also just the seventh game between the squads, with Missouri leading the series 4-2. In Starkville, the teams have split two matchups, 1-1.

Saturday marks the third straight year of this matchup with Missouri winning the two previous contests. In 2024, Missouri took down Mississippi State on Bulldog turf 39-20 and last year came out on top 49-27. In both matchups Missouri came in as the better team — the Tigers were 6-3 (2-3 SEC) compared to Mississippi State's 5-5 (1-5 SEC) record in 2025 and were 7-3 (3-3 SEC) while the Bulldogs were 2-8 (0-6 SEC) in 2024 — but this year, the teams are well matched.

Mississippi State is freshly ranked, coming off a 41-34 victory on the road against South Carolina, while the Tigers started the season at No. 25 and climbed the rankings following wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Kansas and Troy.

The Bulldogs are led by sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor, who has thrown 11 touchdowns and one interception through three games. The early Heisman candidate has already surpassed 1,000 all-purpose yards and is known as a dual-threat quarterback and a deep ball threat. Taylor has three receivers that have totaled three touchdowns on the season, headlined by Anthony Evans III who has totaled 294 yards in the young season.

On the defensive side, Mississippi State is not as established after giving up 34 points to South Carolina in Week 3. Despite the Gamecocks' large point total, the Bulldogs still accumulated two takeaways and two sacks. Florida State transfer Amaree Williams logged 10 tackles and a sack and is one player Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said is physical and a "tremendous challenge."

On the Tigers' side, they will be looking to snap a seven-game losing streak against ranked conference opponents and bounce back from last weeks 27-17 victory over Troy. Although Missouri came out victorious, the Tigers had to work back from down 10-0 in the second quarter.

Missouri will look towards a stronger passing game after an 108 yard performance from Austin Simmons and are in need of improvement in a secondary that gave up two deep balls in Week 3. Sophomore standout Daeden Hopkins is someone to keep an eye on following his season-best performance against the Bulldogs last year.

The potential key factor in this game could be time of possession, as both teams struggled to command the field in Week 3. Missouri spent less than 23 minutes on offense in its slim victory and the Bulldogs spent less than 26 minutes on offense.

The matchup will be Mississippi State's second home game of the year and a contest in which the fans will attempt to break the world record of most cowbells ringing simultaneously.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football at Mississippi State

Who: Missouri (3-0) at Mississippi State (3-0)

When: Saturday, Sept. 26, 6:45 p.m. CT

Where: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Missouri leads 4-2

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