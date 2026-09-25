Before the season began, Missouri’s Oct. 9 date with preseason No. 8 Texas A&M seemed like the game many had circled as the first major test of Missouri’s season. Of the five games preceding it, four held some form of — although lesser than the Aggie clash — importance.

Missouri opened the season by beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff of the FCS 54-14 while debuting transfer quarterback Austin Simmons. Next up was a trip across the border, where Missouri beat the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kansas, with plenty of pre- and postgame theatrics from both sides. Week 3 against Troy featured the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium and the honoring of the 1960 team recently awarded with the National Championship. Skipping to Week 5, the new-look Florida Gators come to Columbia for homecoming.

And Week 4? A road trip to Starkville, Mississippi, to face the Maroon and White Bulldogs, who’d gone 5-8 a season ago, 2-10 in 2024, lost to Mizzou a combined 88-47 in the games in both seasons and hadn’t finished above .500 in SEC play since 2014.

But mere hours before kickoff, the No. 24 Bulldogs, now 3-0 to begin the season and ranked for the first time since 2022, are favored to beat the Tigers.

How’d we get here?

Super (Ka)Mario and friends

After appearing in intriguing spurts to close the 2025 season, Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor has taken college football by storm in 2026. He leads the SEC with 11 passing touchdowns and ranks second with 832 passing yards, all while throwing just one interception and completing 68.3% of his passes.

His breakout has, perhaps reasonably, earned Taylor some early-season Heisman buzz. Just a sophomore, the 6-foot-4, 230-pound has all the traits of the dream quarterback: a rocket arm, threatening legs, ability to throw under pressure and a cool presence in the face of adversity.

Taylor has led the charge in Mississippi State amassing the most yards (1,643) and fifth-most points (141) SEC.

Sep 5, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) drops back to pass during the second quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“One of the best offenses in the country, led by a tremendous quarterback who's got excellent arm talent, tremendous escapability, (and) is throwing the ball at a really, really high level,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday.

Taylor’s five passing touchdowns of 20 or more yards also sits atop the SEC, showcasing the explosive Bulldog offense he captains. Missouri has experienced difficulties in preventing explosives through the air this year — see the 55- and 76-yard touchdowns courtesy of Troy quarterback Goose Crowder on Saturday — making for a nightmarish matchup for the Tigers’ secondary.

Taylor’s top weapon, senior wideout Anthony Evans III, leads the conference with 20 receptions and has the second-most receiving yards with 294, trailing only No. 1 Deuce Alexander by 1 yard. Evans, along with fellow receivers Zion Ragins and Sanfrisco Magee, all have three touchdowns this season. Former Missouri transfer Marquis Johnson has seven receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns and could exact revenge on the Tigers using his deep-threat ability — the entirety of the Bulldogs’ receiving corps possesses speed.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) attempts to get past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Gerald Kilgore (1) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They’re supported on the ground by running back Fluff Bothwell, who’s broken out alongside the rest of the offense, rushing for 280 yards and two touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry through three games. He’s rushed for 100 or more yards and had a run for 30 or more yards in each of the last two games.

“(Mississippi State coach Jeff) Lebby is doing an outstanding job,” Drinkwitz said. “I think he's got his team. You can tell the foundations of his culture and the foundation of his schemes are in place. They are truly an excellent football team.”

A shootout awaits

Mississippi State has scored 38 or more points in each of its first three games. While giving up 13 points each to VMI and Minnesota, it gave up 34 points to its lone SEC opponent, South Carolina, which is much more on par with the awaiting Missouri offense.

Mizzou, although descending its point total in each week, has scored 27 or more points in each game: 54 against UAPB, 38 against Kansas and 27 against Troy. Mississippi State’s defense is far from perfect, allowing 431 yards of offense against the Gamecocks. It did force two interceptions out of LaNoris Sellers, although both seemed to be more at fault of Sellers than of credit of the Bulldogs.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of preseason All-SEC second team corner Kelley Jones, State’s pass coverage has been lackluster this season — fellow corner Jett Jefferson has allowed nine receptions on 18 targets, and Quentin Taylor four on four. Defensive backs Marcus Williams, Kaylib Singleton and Isaac Smith have all allowed a completion percentage of 66% or higher on 24 total targets. The secondary should serve as a quality opportunity for quarterback Austin Simmons and MU’s pass game to get back on track after a season-worst performance.

There’s a good chance the game results with both teams scoring in the 30s or higher, with the final score being decided by whoever has the last possession.

Recent numbers aren’t in Missouri’s favor

The Bulldogs enter the game ranked No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25. Missouri hasn’t beaten a ranked foe since Week 3 of the 2024 season, taking down then-No. 24 Boston College 27-21 at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers have since lost seven consecutive games to ranked opponents and haven’t beaten a ranked SEC opponent since the thwarting of No. 13 Tennessee in Week 10 of the 2023 season. Sift even further back to Week 7 of 2023 to find the last time they beat a ranked SEC opponent on the road, No. 24 Kentucky, who lost five of its final seven games that season. Only a handful of players from the 2023 team remain on the 2026 roster, none of which played meaningful roles in both seasons.

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) runs the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Missouri will break these losing streaks eventually, but will it be against Mississippi State? If so, the Bulldogs won’t go down without a fight. They clawed back from an early 16-0 deficit against South Carolina in Week 3, and are set to host a rowdy environment attempting to break the world record for most simultaneously ringing cowbells Saturday in what’s set to be one of the program’s most-publicized games in recent history.

"It's still going to be the same dimensions on each and every field, no matter where you play at," Simmons said. "Just make sure you separate the environment and the game."

Mizzou vs Mississippi State injury report

Darris Smith suffered a leg injury in the first half against Troy, only to return for a few plays and then exit the field. He is listed as questionable on the SEC mandated injury report. Daeden Hopkins, who leads the team and ranks second in P4 with 14 pressures, will likely start in his place alongside Langden Kitchen, should Smith miss the game.

Star Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy is officially ruled out for the ranked clash. Since suffering a gunshot wound May 10, Hardy’s been on the road to recovery and has not appeared in a game this season. Fellow tailback Malae Fonoti suffered a non-contact ACL injury against UAPB and is out for the season, leaving Missouri’s running-back room thin.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball against the Troy Trojans during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamal Roberts has helmed it, logging a career-high 28 carries against Kansas and 22 carries against Troy, eclipsing 120 yards in both. Operating with a heavier workload, he’ll man the backfield with support from Xai’Shaun Edwards, Preston Hatfield and Anthony Favrow against the Bulldogs.

Missouri safety JaDon Blair and tight end Gavin Hoffman are also ruled out for the contest. Hoffman was spotted in a boot before the Tigers’ game against Troy.

Mississippi State wide receiver Ayden Williams, defensive tackle Trevion Williams and defensive tackle Diesel Moye are all designated as out. Williams was injured against South Carolina and will be replaced in part by former Tiger Eddie Kelly Jr., who was ruled eligible and cleared to play Thursday.

Linebacker Zakari Tillman is listed as questionable and is yet to play this season, logging 47 tackles in 2025 and 30 in 2024.

Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

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