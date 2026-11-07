Live Blog of Mizzou football vs. Texas

No. 18 Missouri (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) is set to host No. 7 Texas for a top-20 matchup at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game comes with College Football Playoff implications for both teams, with Missouri likely unable to suffer another loss without seriously diminishing its chances at making the CFP.

The two teams haven't played since their Texas Bowl matchup in Houston in 2017, when the Longhorns emerged victorious 33-16. The other seven matchups were when both teams were in the Big 12, with Texas holding an 18-9-1 advantage in the all-time series.

Missouri is fresh off a 34-10 beatdown against Arkansas in which Austin Simmons threw for two touchdowns, Jamal Roberts rushed for 138 yards and scored twice and Ahmad Hardy made his return.

On Friday afternoon, Simmons reportedly agreed to return to Missouri for the 2027 season, should he return to school — the contract does allow Simmons to enter the 2027 NFL Draft.

Hardy received just two carries for 5 total yards against the Razorbacks but is expected to see a heavier workload against Texas.

"I think for us, it's to continue to clearly define what his role can be for us,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “Where can we utilize him without throwing off the rhythm of what we've already established offensively with Jamal (Roberts)? I think you'll see more of a rotation than what we were last week. We're a more enhanced version of, hey, this is what his role will be.”

Texas is fresh off a pair of rebound wins, beating Ole Miss 34-27 and Mississippi State 31-3 after falling 27-24 to both unranked Florida and unranked Oklahoma the previous two weeks.

The Longhorns are battered with injuries, being down All-American LT Trevor Goosby and starting tailback Hollywood Smothers. Stars Colin Simmons and Cam Coleman are considered game-time decisions while Ryan Wingo is active.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

After dealing with injuries throughout the season, Missouri is at near-perfect health, only missing Josh Atkins, Malae Fonoti and Gavin Hoffman.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Texas

Who: No. 18 Missouri (6-2) vs. No. 7 Texas (6-2)

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: ESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Texas leads 18-9-1

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.