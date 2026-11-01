Wrights and Wrongs: Takeaways from Mizzou football's win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mizzou football (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) won its fifth straight game in the Battle Line rivalry series, retaining the trophy and sharing cigars in the locker room after the 34-10 victory over Arkansas (3-5, 1-4) on Saturday.

Although the final score read as a blowout, the ride to the win wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Tigers.

Here’s what went right and what went wrong in Mizzou’s win over Arkansas.

Wrong: Slow start

All the wrongs that flared in Missouri’s win over Arkansas are the same problems that have been prominent throughout the season. The Tigers’ slow start was the epitome of that. Missouri actually led 13-7 at halftime but would’ve trailed by a point if not for a circus-show defensive touchdown gift-wrapped to it thanks to a bad snap from Arkansas center Caden Kitler that rolled toward the end zone.

The only non-defensive points the Tigers scored were kicks courtesy of Blake Craig: a 31-yarder and a 53-yarder. Mizzou also gained just 55 more yards than Arkansas in the first half and was two-for-nine on third-down attempts.

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers kicker Blake Craig (19) kicks a field goal from holder Brunno Reus (40) during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers gave up a score to the Razorbacks to close the first half in recurring Missouri fashion. Quarterback KJ Jackson hit receiver Antonio Jordan for a 37-yard reception to set the Razorbacks up in the red zone and plunged it in for a score to close the half.

Luckily for the Tigers, there’s a positive that helped them recover from the slow start.

Wright: Explosive second-half start

Missouri jumped out to a 20-point lead mere minutes into the second half. It capped off an eight-play, 75-yard opening-half drive with two ever-reliable plays: a silky 46-yard ball up the middle to senior receiver Cayden Lee followed by an 11-yard touchdown reception by sophomore wideout Donovan Olugbode two plays later, both from starting quarterback Austin Simmons.

“Really just starting fast — it's always been the mindset with us as an offense, of course, and really just making sure that we keep on just taking that momentum,” Simmons said of the second-half start.

Wright: Running back room

There’s plenty to be proud of from Missouri’s running back room’s performance Saturday. For starters, All-American tailback Ahmad Hardy made his return to the field for the first time since the Dec. 27 Gator Bowl to close the Tigers’ 2025 season. He practiced in the spring but suffered a gunshot wound May 10 that kept him sidelined for Missouri’s first seven games of the 2026 season.

Hardy returned, taking two carries for a total of 5 yards and one first down.

"I'm really, really proud of Ahmad Hardy,” Drinkwitz said. “It's been a long road to get back here. It's been a very difficult challenge for everybody. (I) want to thank our doctors and our trainers and our strength staff and athletic performance team, but really proud of Ahmad. You can tell he's still facing, trying to get back used to it. But to be able to come in there and get us a big first down, I was really proud of him."

His top backfield mate, Jamal Roberts, eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season for the first time in his career. Roberts rushed for 138 yards on 23 carries while punching in one touchdown on the ground and catching another through the air.

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) follows offensive lineman Curtis Peagler (77) through the line as Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Steven Soles Jr. (35) closes in during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True freshman Preston Hatfield also got some work, rushing for 49 yards on three carries, including a 37-yard run in the fourth quarter. Hatfield, the three-star product out of Lee’s Summit, could find his way into Missouri’s rotation going forward.

“Pretty fired up about that one,” Drinkwitz said. “That's a good. That's a goldmine. Don't be tampering out there, guys.”

Wrong: Penalties

Missouri, once again, racked up a plethora of penalties, many of which were preventable and/or costly. The Tigers were flagged nine times for a total of 80 yards, eight of which were on the offense.

Starting right tackle Luke Work picked up a false start on third-and-9 in the first quarter, then followed it up with an unnecessary roughness on second-and-14 in the second quarter.

Oct 31, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Ben Bogle (44) looks into the Missouri Tigers backfield during the third quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That's a self-control penalty,” Drinkwitz said. “That's uncalled for. That can't happen. He's got too many of those this season. That's something he's going to have to figure out, because he can't penalize us like that.”

Wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery also picked up a false start on third-and-13 in the second quarter — he has multiple false starts on the season. Fellow receiver Caleb Goodie picked up a holding call on third-and-17 in the second quarter.

“Offensively, we were just continually (stubbing) our toe with penalties, and we got to get that cleaned up,” Drinkwitz said.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.