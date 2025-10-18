Mizzou Central

Live Blog of No. 16 Mizzou at Auburn

Missouri is hitting the road for the first time this season in an important intra-conference test.

Michael Stamps

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula prepares for a throw against the Alabama Crimson Tide
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO; USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula prepares for a throw against the Alabama Crimson Tide / Amber Winkler/MissouriOnSI
AUBURN, Ala. — The Missouri Tigers have hit the road for the first time in the 2025-26 season, finding themselves in the state of Alabama to face the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn, which sits at 3-3 on the season and has suffered three straight losses, is in need of a big-time win. Multiple late-game errors and collapses in the second half have led to the last three Auburn losses, and now they have an opportunity at home to change that.

Despite a few recent shaky losses, Auburn poses an interesting and challenging threat to Missouri at multiple levels. Even when Auburn has lost, they've displayed the resilience neccesary to prove that they could win games like ones against Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

"They've lost three really difficult games, two of them on the road, one at home, under some unusual circumstances, but they have a lot of fight," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday.

The home team is known for its talented wide receiver corps on offense and a pair of talented pass rushers on the other side. Eric Singleton and Cam Coleman highlight that receiving group, while Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford terrorize offensive lines on the other side of the ball.

"Really good football team just hasn't caught a few breaks, for whatever reason," Drinkwitz said. "Just hasn't gone their way. So I'm sure that they're very anxious and ready to get after us."

There's a lot on the line in this game for both teams. If Auburn wins, it might be a revival of a season that's off to a poor start. If Missouri squeaks out a win in its first road game of the season, it would be the perfect response to a Week 7 loss to Alabama.

Follow along below for live updates throughout Missouri's first road test against Auburn.

Pregame

NFL Scouts in Attendance
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions

Injuries

Missouri

QB, Sam Horn- OUT (leg, season)
K, Blake Craig- OUT (ACL, season)
OG, Logan Reichert - Questionable (lower-body)

Auburn

WR, Horatio Fields- OUT (foot, indefinite)
RB, Durell Robinson- OUT (leg, indefinite)
LB, Bryce Deas - OUT
TE, Brandon Frazier - PROBABLE

How to Watch: No. 16 Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers

Who: No. 14 Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3 SEC)

What: Week 8 of the College Football season 

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama

When: Saturday, October 18, 6:45 p.m.

TV: SEC Network 

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Home 387, Away 190

Published
