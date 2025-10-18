Live Blog of No. 16 Mizzou at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — The Missouri Tigers have hit the road for the first time in the 2025-26 season, finding themselves in the state of Alabama to face the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn, which sits at 3-3 on the season and has suffered three straight losses, is in need of a big-time win. Multiple late-game errors and collapses in the second half have led to the last three Auburn losses, and now they have an opportunity at home to change that.
Despite a few recent shaky losses, Auburn poses an interesting and challenging threat to Missouri at multiple levels. Even when Auburn has lost, they've displayed the resilience neccesary to prove that they could win games like ones against Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.
"They've lost three really difficult games, two of them on the road, one at home, under some unusual circumstances, but they have a lot of fight," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday.
The home team is known for its talented wide receiver corps on offense and a pair of talented pass rushers on the other side. Eric Singleton and Cam Coleman highlight that receiving group, while Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford terrorize offensive lines on the other side of the ball.
"Really good football team just hasn't caught a few breaks, for whatever reason," Drinkwitz said. "Just hasn't gone their way. So I'm sure that they're very anxious and ready to get after us."
There's a lot on the line in this game for both teams. If Auburn wins, it might be a revival of a season that's off to a poor start. If Missouri squeaks out a win in its first road game of the season, it would be the perfect response to a Week 7 loss to Alabama.
Follow along below for live updates throughout Missouri's first road test against Auburn.
Pregame
NFL Scouts in Attendance
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Detroit Lions
Injuries
Missouri
QB, Sam Horn- OUT (leg, season)
K, Blake Craig- OUT (ACL, season)
OG, Logan Reichert - Questionable (lower-body)
Auburn
WR, Horatio Fields- OUT (foot, indefinite)
RB, Durell Robinson- OUT (leg, indefinite)
LB, Bryce Deas - OUT
TE, Brandon Frazier - PROBABLE
How to Watch: No. 16 Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers
Who: No. 14 Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn (3-3, 0-3 SEC)
What: Week 8 of the College Football season
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama
When: Saturday, October 18, 6:45 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: Home 387, Away 190