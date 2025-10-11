Live Photo Gallery: No. 14 Mizzou Football vs No. 8 Alabama in Week 7
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 14 Missouri Tigers will face the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in possibly the biggest game of the Tigers season so far.
Last year, Missouri went on the road to face the Crimson Tide and left Tuscaloosa with an very poor 34-0 loss. Former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was injured early and backup quarterback Drew Pyne was never able to find his footing.
Missouri is coming into this game with five wins under their belt and home field advantage. The team also has a strong quarterback and running back duo with Beau Pribula and Ahmad Hardy leading the offense. They also had an off-week ahead of the game to prepare.
"We had a great work week last week with the players and staff," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "Really had three goals. We were focused on sharpening our edge, improvement and recovery. Really looking forward to Alabama, which is a really, really good football team and a very difficult test for us."
The Crimson Tide are the Tigers toughest opponent yet. They are coming off a 30-14 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 6. This also means that Alabama has played more recently. Last year, the Tigers struggled against Texas A&M after an off-week.
"Obviously, got to guard against the rust," Drinkwitz said. "I think there was a couple of teams this past week who player after a bye week, who didn't quite have the same kind of probably sharpest that they wanted. That's why the first thing we said about our goal was to sharpen our edge, and that was to find things we needed to improve. So I mean, it was a different approach, but it was based off it being a different need for our team."
The Tigers will try to get revenge for their loss last year and prove their place in the Southeasten Conference. This is just their second SEC game of the season and it won't be an easy one for the Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers On SI photographers Sam Simon and Amber Winkler will bring you a live, on-field look at the action. Most recent photos will appear near the top, refresh to allow for new photos to appear.