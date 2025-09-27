Mizzou Central

Live Blog: Mizzou Hosts UMass in Week 5

Updates and analysis throughout the Tigers' final non-conference game of the regular season.

Joey Van Zummeren

Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (20) lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the second half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
COLUMBIA, Mo. —  No. 20 Missouri is set to take on the UMass Minutemen for the 114th Homecoming game in school history. It marks the final non-conference game for the Tigers in the regular season. Next week, Missouri will take a bye week before resuming Southeastern Conference play by hosting No. 17 Alabama.

Missouri has gone undefeated in non-conference play so far this season. Against two other non-Power-4 opponents so far this season, Missouri has won by an average of 46.5 points. In both games, Missouri has taken the opportunities to give some playing time to unproven freshmen.

UMass, fresh off a bye week, is winless to start the season. The Minutemen are in the first year under head coach Joe Harasymiak, previously the head coach at Maine.

"You can tell they're improving in each game and obviously, the bye week came at a great time for them," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Tuesday.

Starting at quarterback for UMass will be redshirt freshman AJ Hairston. In four appearances last year, Hairston completed 40 of his 73 attempts for 480 yards and five touchdowns.

"Throws the ball with great accuracy and velocity and adds a lot to their offense," Drinkwitz said of Hairston.

Follow this blog for live updates, news and analysis throughout the game. Most recent updates will be posted at the top.

Pregame

  • A scout from the San Francisco 49ers is in attendance.

Injuries

Missouri

  • LT Cayden Green - lower body, 2-4 weeks
  • OL Logan Reichert - lower body, set to return midseason
  • QB Sam Horn - tibia, remainder of season
  • K Blake Craig - ACL, remainder of season

UMass

  • QB Brandon Rose - arm, questionable (A.J. Hairston will start)
  • WR T.Y. Harding - remainder of season
  • WR Jake McConnachie - unknown status
  • CB TJ Magee - unknown status
  • CB Ryan Barnes - out
  • S Jeremiah McGill - questionable
  • S Zeraun Daniel - questionable
  • S DD Snyder - hand, 6-8 weeks
  • S Kendall Bournes - questionable
  • S Keith Sarkodieh - hamstring, questionable

How to Watch: No. 23 Missouri Tigers vs. UMass Minutemen

Who: No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) vs. UMass (0-3) 

What: Week 5 of the College Football season

Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri

When: Saturday, Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m. 

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

SiriusXM: Home 191

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play.

