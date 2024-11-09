Mizzou Central

Live Updates: No. 24 Mizzou vs. Oklahoma

Follow along as the Tigers take on the Oklahoma Sooners in week 11.

Amber Winkler

Sep 24, 2011; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners receiver Ryan Broyels (85) catches a fourth quarter touchdown against Missouri Tigers safety Keronte Walker (30) at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers will host the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since the iconic 2010 showdown where No. 18 Missouri upset No. 3 Oklahoma.

After the win, head coach Gary Pinkel said "it's been a long time coming."

Pinkel had been 0-6 against Oklahoma prior to the win, but the two team's matchup in Week 11 has been even more of a long time coming.

Though it might not have the playoff implications people expected the matchup to have ahead of the season, the anticipation for the revival of the century-old rivalry is buzzing. Recent history with recruits and the transfer portal have fanned the flames.

Here's everything to know about the matchup, including TV and radio information. Live Updates can be found below.

Missouri Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Who: Missouri (6-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (5-4, 1-4 SEC)

What: Week 11 of the College Football season

Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri

When: Saturday, November 9, 6:45 p.m.

TV: SEC Network

SirusXM: 

Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)

Series: Missouri trails 24-67-5

Last Meeting: Sept. 24, 2011 — Unranked Missouri attempted a comeback upset over No. 1 Oklahoma on the road, entering the fourth quarter trailing 31-14. The effort led by touchdowns from quarterback James Franklin and Henry Josey in the fourth quarter was too little too late, with Missouri losing 38-28.

Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers took their second bye week of the season in Week 10, a much-needed one at that. Quarterback Brady Cook suffered an upper body injury the week prior at Alabama. Cook's status against the Sooners is unknown.

Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners took a break from their brutal SEC schedule to finish out their non-conference slate, winning 59-14 over Maine.

Most recent updates will appear at the top

Live Updates

  • The Tigers are set to take the field at 6:45 p.m. CDT
