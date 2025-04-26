Luther Burden's Connection with Caleb Williams 5 Years in the Making
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Caleb Williams and Luther Burden III were supposed to be teammates in 2021.
The second-highest rated wide receiver in the class of 2022 initially committed to play for Oklahoma in October of 2020, three months after the second-highest rated quarterback in the class of 2021 committed to play for the Sooners.
But, a year after his initial commitment, Burden decided to stay home, committing to the Missouri Tigers.
Nearly five years after Burden and Williams committed to Oklahoma though, the two will now suit up together with the Chicago Bears, who selected Burden with the No. 39 pick in the 2025 NFL draft Friday night.
"The world works in mysterious ways," Burden said in a Zoom call with reporters after being drafted. "I'm excited to finally unite with him and get to work."
Williams deviated from Oklahoma eventually too, transferring out to USC in 2022. His career on the West Coast led him to be selected by the Bears as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft.
With Williams being one of the biggest stars in college football in his two years with USC, and taking over as Chicago's starting quarterback in his rookie year, Burden has kept an eye on the quarterback.
"I watch a lot of his games," Burden said. "He's been nice since I've known him. So I'm definitely a big fan of him and excited to get to work with."
A playmaker like Burden can be a catalyst to the development to a young quarterback like Williams. Burden joins a receiver group headlined by veteran D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze, who was the ninth-overall pick in the 2024 draft.