Luther Burden One of the Best, Fastest Players in CFB 25 Video Game
Luther Burden III plays like a video game character come to life and now he will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting players to use in the EA Sports College Football 2025 video game.
EASports announced their rankings for the top 100 players in the game Wednesday, with Burden coming as the No. 11 highest ranked player with a 94 overall rating. He just missed the top 10, falling one overall point behind Georgia offensive guard Tate Ratledge.
Burden is also one of the fastest players in the game. His 94 speed ranking is tied for the third highest in the game. He also comes in with a 95 accelerating ranking, a 77 in strength, a 95 in awareness and a 92 in jumping.
These ratings come after a 86-reception, 1,212-yard and nine-touchdown season for Burden in his second year with the Tigers.
The St. Louis native is the only Missouri player in the top 100. He is the second highest rated wide receiver behind Colorado's Swiss Army knife Travis Hunter. Burden is also the fifth highest ranked player in the SEC.
Fans will be able to hit the virtual field with Burden and the rest of the Tigers in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game starting on Friday, July 19. The series was revived by EA after being inactive since 2014.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz Opens Up About Wide Receiver Luther Burden III
What is Missouri Football Getting in Their Recent Flurry of High-Ranked Recruits?
Missouri Football Focuses in on Final Recruits of 2025 Class