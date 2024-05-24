Meet The Freshman: Wide Receiver Courtney Crutchfield
After being committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks for nearly seven months, 4-star WR Courtney Crutchfield decided to re-open his recruitment in November of 2023.
Less than a month later on December 19, Crutchfield picked his new team in Columbia, Missouri. Crutchfield ended up being the second-highest-ranked recruit for head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the 2024 class, giving the Tigers yet another explosive receiving option for Brady Cook.
It certainly will not be a walk in the park for Crutchfield to see high-level reps this season, as Missouri receivers coach Jacob Peeler leads one of the best-receiving units in the country. Last season, freshmen Marquis Johnson and Daniel Blood saw the field sporadically, with Johnson's role growing as the season progressed. Crutchfield's explosiveness at the position could pave him a similar path.
High School
Crutchfield had a very productive high school career, totaling 1,686 yards, 25 touchdowns and 66 receptions in two varsity seasons. The majority of that production came during his past season at Pine Bluff High School, securing 1,248 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 50 receptions.
His yards-per-reception in those two years also stood out, with an average of 25.5. That number decreased from 27.4 in his Junior year to 25 during his final season.
Crutchfield boasted an impressive athletic resume outside of football as well, competing on both the track and the basketball court. He finished third in the triple jump at the Arkansas AAA Class 5A State Championship, posting an impressive 22-02.2 mark.
He also helped the Pine Bluff Zebra to a 25-5 record on the hardwood and a trip to the state championship, thanks to a buzzer-beating three to send their semifinal game to double overtime. In the state final, he scored 24 points and boasted 6 steals, leading the Zebras to a win, as well as securing the tournament MVP.
Recruiting
Crutchfield was the composite ranked No. 100 player in the country, the No. 18 WR and the second-best in Arkansas, only behind Arkansas commit Charleston Collins. He was the second-highest ranked composite recruit in the 2024 class for the Tigers, behind Williams Nwaneri.
Nearly all of Crutchfield's offers were picked up before his commitment to Arkansas, which seemed like a place he would stay. When he backed out of his commitment, it came as a shock to many. That same day, he received a crystal ball prediction to commit to Missouri. Over a month later, that prediction became a reality.
After reopening his commitment, his list was narrowed down to Auburn, LSU, Arkansas and Missouri. Coach Drinkwitz and the Tigers were the favorite from the minute he left the Razorbacks. He also had a long list of offers, including Houston, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina.
Fit with the Tigers
It will be an uphill battle for Crutchfield to see the field much this season. He will be buried behind last season's top-seven receivers. To make it an even more crowded room, sophomore Joshua Manning was a standout during the spring game.
Crutchfield is an explosive receiving threat, standing at 6-foot-2, 180-pounds. He shines the most in contested catch situations where he can use his leaping ability to high-point the ball over defenders. He has great body control in mid-air to make those difficult catches. Combine that with his elite track-speed, his athletic profile jumps off the charts.
Crutchfield may not see the field often this season, but a year of growth and development under the coaching staff could prove to be beneficial for his college career. As players like Luther Burden, Theo Wease Jr. and more potentially head off into the NFL, a spot for Crutchfield to shine should open up.
This story is a part of a series from MizzouCentral this summer, breaking down where each new Tiger will fit on the 2024 team.
