Meet the Transfer: Miami Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.
There's plenty of green flags for Missouri on former Miami linebacker Corey Flagg Jr.
Not only for what he could bring to the Tigers' defense but also with his personality and work ethic. Missouri linebackers coach D.J. Smith complimented the early transfer portal addition's football intelligence and motor. Flagg quickly gained the attention of the Missouri coaching staff at spring practices for all the right reasons.
"Very solid, very workman like," defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said of Flagg. "A guy that when you come up here in odd hours, he's up here, kind of trying to figure things out, always asking questions. I think its important to him by his commitment level and the amount of time I see him up here."
The 6-foot, 230 lb. linebacker announced his decision to transfer to Missouri on Thursday Dec. 21. He has the potential to be one of the top playmakers on Missouri's defense this fall.
High School
247Sports rated Flagg as a three-star recruit out of North Shore High School in Houston. He was rated the No. 67 inside linebacker in the high school class of 2020.
In his junior season in 2018, Flagg recorded 144 tackles, including 33 for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and five forced fumbles. In addition to Miami, he received offers from Boston College, Houston SMU and Purdue among others.
Miami (2020-'23)
Flagg was recruited and coached during his true freshman year by former Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker. The relationship likely played a part in his decision to transfer to Missouri as Baker was still with Missouri at the time Flagg transferred.
Flagg instantly contributed for Miami, appearing in eight games and recorded 15 tackles during 2020, his true freshman season.
He stepped into a much bigger role the following year, starting in 12 games, something he'd only do once in his career with the Hurricanes. He led the team with 60 total tackles, including seven for loss, three sacks and one interception.
In the 2022 and 2023 seasons, he started in nine and two games respectively but still was an important part of the Miami defense.
One of Flagg's most impressive highlights in his time with the Hurricanes, he chased down Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik behind the line of scrimmage to secure a win for Miami in double overtime.
Flagg likely suffered from a lack of stability with the coaching staff at Miami. A different defensive coordinator was at the helm every year of his career.
Fit with the Tigers
Now with Missouri, though Flagg thought he'd be reuniting with Baker and have some familiarity with a coordinator for once, he'll have to adjust again. However, Batoon believes that the experience in different schemes will benefit Flagg. The coaching veteran saw the linebacker become more comfortable in his new scheme throughout spring practices.
"(Flagg) has a very good understanding," Batoon said, "he's played under a lot of different systems and now I think, saw it happen this week a little bit, where the game is starting to slow down for him a little bit and now its starting to make sense to him a little bit and now you're start to see the athleticism show up."
When Flagg is able to play confidently and freely, he brings elite athletiscm that can make him a versatile playmaker. He has the size and power to stuff runners in the backfield and pressure quarterbacks but also enough speed to drop back in pass coverage.
The Tigers added a linebacker with a similar versatile skillset in Georgia's Darris Smith. The two should be instant differencemakers for the Tigers.
Missouri's inside linebackers room is headlined by returning starters Chuck Hicks and Tristan Newson along with Flagg, Smith and three-star freshman Brayshawn Littlejohn. Expect all five to be consistent members in a rotation.
