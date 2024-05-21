Meet the Transfer: Florida Defensive Tackle Chris McClellan
After having three interior defensive linemen, the Missouri Tigers needed to add some depth through the transfer portal.
The Tigers wasted little time, adding Florida's Chris McClellan on December 26 of 2023. The 6-foot-3, 320 lb. should make an instant impact on new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon's defense.
High School Career:
247Sports listed McClellan as a four-star recruit out of Owasso High School in Oklahoma, the No. 1 prospect in the state and No. 12 at his position.
He played at Tulsa Edison from 2018-'21 before playing his senior year at Owasso. He played much lighter in high school, even playing some time on the edge of the defensive line.
He was selected to play in the 2022 All-American game and received offers from plenty of the top programs in the nation including Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia and Michigan. Missouri offered McClellan ahead of his senior season in March of 2021.
Florida (2022-'23):
McClellan received playing time in 25 games over his two seasons with the Gators and started in one. He recorded 46 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in those 25 games.
Fit with the Tigers:
The Tigers lost multiple key contributors along the defensive line from last year with Realus George Jr. and Josh Landry graduating and Jayden Jernigan opting to declare for the NFL draft instead of utilizing his final year of eligibility.
Along with Kristian Williams, McClellan should quickly become one of the main contributors on Missouri's defensive line. He has a similar build to the 6-foot-2, 314 lb. Williams. The duo should be a tough force to move, especially in the run game.
McClellan is also expected to bring pass rushing ability. Even with his size, he has impressive athleticism that provides him with enough speed to chase down quarterbacks and running backs in the backfield.
Tigers fans can expect to see McClellan on the field early and often. He could be a shining example of the importance of recruiting through the transfer portal, especially to fill in positions of need.
This story is a part of a series from MizzouCentral this summer, breaking down where each new Tiger will fit on the 2024 team.
Read more:
Meet the Transfer: Georgia EDGE Darris Smith