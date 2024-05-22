Mizzou Adds Linebacker Khalil Jacobs Through Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers have added a hard-hitting linebacker to their defense.
Khalil Jacobs, an inside linebacker from South Alabama, announced his decision to transfer to Missouri Wednesday afternoon via his instagram.
Jacobs is following his former defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, who accepted the same position at Missouri in January. Jacobs chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Ole Miss and Auburn.
Jacobs was one of the top remaining players in the transfer portal. He was the best linebacker still available on 247Sports' portal rankings.
Jacobs was a three-star recruit on 247Sports out of Niceville High School in the high school class of 2022. He recorded 60 total tackles in his senior season, including 17 for a loss and seven sacks.
In his two years at South Alabama, Jacobs appeared in 24 games, compiling 60 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and one interception. He made three starts in the 2023 season and established himself as a reliable special teamer. Jacobs will likely continue to contribute on special teams for the Tigers.
The Tigers were in need of more depth at inside linebacker, with the elligibility of starters Ty'Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey expiring. The Tigers have already added Corey Flagg (Miami), Jeramiah Beasley (Michigan) and Darris Smith (Georgia) to the linebacker room through the portal this offseason.
