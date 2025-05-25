Meet the Mizzou Freshman: Offensive Guard Henry Fenuku — Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
There is talent throughout Missouri's 2025 class and four-star offensive guard Henry Fenuku is just another example of that. He's another impressive athlete with the right frame, with a chance to develop into a starter for the Tigers.
Fenuku was a riser in national recruiting rankings and ended up being a prized recruit for the Tigers, exercising his athleticism to do so. He and his high school squad were dominant over his last two seasons, which also helped to give him a national platform.
The Tigers now have another athletic freak on their offensive line, which is a common theme for them. If Fenuku can fill out his frame and get stronger, there's no telling the impact he could make for Missouri and the future he could have.
Here's a look into Missouri's four-star guard, Henry Fenuku.
Player Info
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 285 lbs.
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
High School: North Crowley
Recruiting
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 18 position, No. 36 state
On3: Not ranked nationally, No. 34 position, No. 74 state
Rivals: Not ranked nationally, No. 28 position, No. 82 state
ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 23 position, No. 74 state
High school career
Fenuku was a winner in high school, plain and simple. During his three seasons as a starter and contributor for North Crowley High School, the team went 39-2. As a senior, his squad went 16-0 and took home a Class 61 D-1 state title. The season before resulted in a 14-1 record and a state semifinal appearance.
He also earned many accolades in high school. Fenuku was named to the All-District team for the last three seasons of his high school career, while also being named a member of the Dave Campbell Texas Football Super Team. Fenuku also participated in the East-West game, alongside teammate Jack Lange on the West squad.
North Crowley's top rusher, three-star running back Cornelius Warren III, was productive in the same time frame in which Fenuku was its star left guard. Warren rushed for 2,073 yards and 35 touchdowns between his sophomore and senior seasons, featuring a 1,035 rushing-yard season as a sophomore.
Fenuku was born in Ghana and began as a soccer player. The transition to football seems to be going well for him and it's only up from there.
Fit with the Tigers
Athlete, athlete, athlete.
That's the name of the game when the Tigers are recruiting offensive linemen and, to nobody's surprise, is the case with Fenuku. He has great speed and strength, despite needing to bulk up, which is a great starting point for the young Texas native.
Fenuku primarily played left guard in high school, but has experience at a variety of positions, as well. That will be beneficial for him while he tries to find a role on this roster, especially if he can become a plug-and-play lineman for the Tigers. Missouri graduate Mitchell Walters did the same thing and excelled at the role, so it's one Missouri's coaching staff values.
Learning behind a potential All-American and NFL draft prospect should be of great assistance to Fenuku, as well. With the mentorship of Missouri's star offensive lineman and the growth and development of the offensive line staff and strength and conditioning team, Fenuku has the tools to develop into a prototype Missouri offensive guard.
Coach's thoughts
He's been taking a lot of reps with the two at the two left guard position. He's eager, willing to learn. He's still got to gain a little bit of weight, but he sits out here and he does a good job battling.- Brandon Jones during spring practice
When will he play?
The odds of Fenuku playing this season are slim. He's still very young and has plenty of experience to gain, which should come with time spent with offensive line coach Brandon Jones, but again he has the athleticism to begin to compete for a role as a freshman.
If Fenuku really is taking reps at the left guard spot, then his time to play could come sooner than some may think. Cayden Green, a potential NFL draft pick for the 2026 NFL draft, might only have one more season in Columbia. If that's the case, it's possible that Fenuku gets his shot to earn that starting spot.
A transfer there would be likely as well, but a good first year of development could give him an important inside track to a starting role next year. The first step in that process will be adding weight to his frame, which many recruits in the past on the Tiger offensive line haven't had a hard time doing.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Fenuku plays a rotational role with the Tigers as a freshman, preparing to be a further contributor the season after.
Floor: Fenuku doesn't play at all during his freshman season and becomes a potential transfer candidate.