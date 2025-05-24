Meet the Mizzou Freshman: Offensive Tackle Jack lange — Ceiling, Fit with Tigers
There were a few cornerstones of this 2025 Missouri Tigers recruiting class that helped build the class up to what it was. One of those was four-star offensive tackle Jack Lange, a Missouri native with the physical attributes to be a star at his position.
Many of the recruits the Tigers landed, in the state of Missouri and out of it, came with the help of Lange. He made sure they did a good job of keeping their in-state talent home, including defensive end Daeden Hopkins and linebacker Jason King, to have a core of Missouri natives to move up the depth chart with.
Lange himself is a talented player with the potential to impact a position the Tigers have some questions about. Despite bringing in four new players to potentially play left tackle over the last two offseasons, one of whom was drafted in the NFL, there is still a lack of clarity as to who the starter will be this year.
It likely won't be Lange, but nothing is stopping him from taking a jump the next season and beyond. Here's everything you need to know about the uber-talented freshman left tackle.
Player Info
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 300 lbs.
Hometown: Eureka, Missouri
High School: Eureka
Recruiting
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 115 nationally, No. 16 position, No. 1 state
On3: Not ranked nationally, No. 25 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: No. 115 nationally, No. 16 position, No. 1 state
ESPN: No. 146 nationally, No. 19 position, No. 1 state
High school career
It's hard to measure stats as an offensive lineman, especially in the high school ranks, when that isn't the main focus of stat-keepers. There is one statistic that did surface and measure up for Lange, not allowing a single sack over his last two seasons with Eureka.
Watch Lange in his senior season of high school HERE.
The wildcats went 17-6 with Lange over those last two seasons, with his senior year ending with a run to the state semifinals. In his two years, when he first earned starting reps at the left tackle position, Lange earned all-conference, all-district, all-metro and all-state honors.
He was also able to channel all of that athleticism in the form of track and field, where he was a competitive shot-putter in Class 5 of Missouri. He finished fifth in his sectional meet as a junior, with multiple marks over 47 feet long. Lange recorded a personal best of 51-feet, 11-inches in the spring of 2024.
Lange was also selected for the 2025 Navy All-American Game, while also participating in the East-West matchup for high school prospects in 2025.
Fit with the Tigers
Being athletic gets you on the field, plain and simple. Lange has that nailed down, with plenty of speed and strength to go around. He is only 300 pounds at the moment, which could use some boosting as his body continues to develop, but the speed and first step are there for him to build on.
Taller offensive tackles are becoming more popular around college football and the NFL, which helps Lange's case for earning a role on the roster quicker. Being 6-foot-8 does come with some mobility and hand-placement issues, but he seems to have those areas cleaned up for now. The selling point ofT Lange's game is his speed and ability to get up the field, which likely won't change.
What Lange does for the Tigers will likely depend on his ability to put on weight. It's clear that his frame has room to be filled out, which is a good sign, but he still has to make it happen. College strength and conditioning should be a big step up for him, however, allowing him to do so without any major issues.
Coach's thoughts
Very good, pad level, knee bend, hands in inside. Is going to have to learn the other side of past protection, but with Coach Jones's ability to teach, felt confident that that will be good.- Eli Drinkwitz on Signing Day
When will he play?
It won't be this year, but the left tackle position is one with uncertainty looking forward. The starting spot will fall upon West Virginia transfer Johnny Williams IV, Florida State transfer Jaylen Early and former JUCO standout Jayven Richardson this season.
There is plenty of eligibility to go around with the three listed above, which might make seeing the field a challenge for Lange. But, if he is bought in and willing to wait his turn, it's not impossible that he earns reps earlier in his career than expected.
Lange also fits a similar physical profile of former left tackle Marcus Bryant. Lange presents to be slightly quicker and less powerful, but the 6-foot-8 frame is one that the Tigers clearly like there, which might also help him earn playing time.
Ceiling and Floor
Ceiling: Future starter with the size and speed, if weight is added, to be an All-SEC tackle and potential draft pick.
Floor: Doesn't receive any playing time in 2025 and transfers out after one year.